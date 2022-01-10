As many Wyoming residents are finding out, private feeding of wildlife can cause serious problems. Each year there are many examples of how a well-meaning gesture to “help” wildlife can actually lead to their demise.
Big game animals, such as deer and moose will readily eat hay, but the micro-organisms in their stomachs that aid in digestion are adapted to breakdown vegetation the animal naturally consumes during winter months, primarily woody plants. This means it takes a lot longer to digest hay, which is not normally available to them during the winter. That’s why these animals can often starve to death despite having a stomach full of hay, bird seed, fruit, grain or pellets.
Disease is another consideration. Artificial feeding of wildlife generally concentrates the animals in a small area. These conditions are ripe for diseases and parasites to be readily spread from one animal to the next and throughout a whole herd. If the animals do not die on their own, Wyoming Game and Fish field personnel are often called to respond to sick animals that have to be put down anyway. Feeding by private citizens often takes place in developed areas, which generally draws the animals into conflict situations. The animals are crossing roads where they are hit by vehicles or chased, and sometimes killed, by homeowners’ dogs.
