It’s been a long time coming. For 13 years, and sometimes longer, the students of the Cody School District have roamed the halls, learning, growing, absorbing. They have made friends, debated with teachers, proven themselves the cream of the crop in athletics, while some have simply survived.
Another chapter in the educational career of 113 Cody High School students has now come to an end. Those seniors have crossed the graduation stage on Spike Vannoy Field and what they will do next – and how exactly they will do it – isn’t yet certain.
Some are headed for more education, at universities, at community colleges, at trade schools. Some will immediately join the workforce. Still others will don the uniform of a branch of the armed services and set out to defend their country. None will stop learning, whether they realize it or not.
The graduates marched onto the field under a bright sun and cloudless sky on Saturday. It’s a day that by its very nature stood in stark contrast to the way the school year started in every way.
The blustery cold September morning that greeted students walking into their buildings, wearing masks and getting scanned by a school nurse to ensure they weren’t running a fever was replaced by people, graduates and spectators alike, sitting shoulder-to-shoulder on Spike Vannoy Field, the pandemic, at least for the moment, a distant memory.
They sat resplendent in their navy and gold, their tassels fluttering gently in the breeze, just enough to keep the end-of-May sun from overpowering the festivities. Two members of their student body, a pair of transplants, spoke for their friends and peers. Hunter Fernandez spent her only year in Cody schools as a high school senior, but the valedictorian’s family roots in the area have been in place for many years. Summer Holeman, the salutatorian, has walked the halls of Cody schools for much longer.
They focused on the accomplishments of their classmates and scaffolding of knowledge and support that the entire community has rallied to build over the last 13 years. They spoke of the championships that graced the front page of the newspaper and the accomplishments that never hit print. They spoke of the accomplishments yet to come.
Soffy Anderson, the most creative student one teacher had seen in their 32 years at the chalkboard, claimed the principal’s award. That principal, Jeremiah Johnston, presented the Class of 2021 to the board, all requirements met for graduation.
They processed across the stage, members of the school board handing out diplomas as assistant principal Beth Blatt called out name after name. Confetti poppers, hidden in sleeves and under gowns, fired off as the crowd whooped, hollered and, at times, clapped respectfully for each graduate.
Caleb Pryor and Amalie Beachler took the stage one final time, their last requirement as members of Cody High School. Pryor had one final word of advice for his peers as they prepared to set off for their next journey.
“I encourage you to embrace the future, the new challenges, the new experiences, the new people you will meet along the way,” he said.
