The staff of the Park County Animal Shelter will miss the smiles and the kisses.
Skillet, a 13-year-old pitbull with cancer who became the shelter mascot, died Sunday morning.
The large white dog with the seemingly perpetual smile and a need to be close to people was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, given six months to live, and shrugged it off to live longer than most of his breed.
The dog who was surrendered to the shelter multiple times died in the care of the shelter staff, in the place he had lived since last being returned in 2017.
“We are grateful that he went on his own terms,” shelter executive director Megan McLean said, noting most pitbulls his size don’t usually live to age 12. “I attribute a lot of that to the love and support community members showed him in the last three years. We’d go to events and people would shower him with affection and love.
“I feel like the last three years were probably the best three years of Skillet’s life.”
McLean said staff members had noticed Skillet started slowing down since the summer, but he would always bounce back after a few days of being lethargic. There was a plan in place to call those closest to him when it looked like it was time to take Skillet in to be euthanized if he were in pain.
Instead, the dog simply didn’t wake up, and was found by one of the Sunday cleaning staff.
“To say we’re going to miss him is an understatement” McLean said. “But we are grateful that he left on his own terms, rather than on a cold, metal table at the vet. I’d like to think that he fought to live these past several months so that he could continue bringing joy to those around him during a really difficult year.”
She said most animals aren’t cremated, but Skillet is the exception, with his ashes being given to those who knew him best. There’s also a plan to have a spring memorial service once staff are in the new building.
Skillet had a big impact on the shelter staff and the community-at-large in his final years.
“Skillet was always so happy and made everyone who met him happy in return,” said Valerie Swensrud, former shelter manager and longtime employee of PCAS. “He was the perfect ambassador for the shelter and for the bully breed. He will be greatly missed and I, as well as many others, will remember his amazing smile.”
Skillet first came to the shelter in 2011 when he was 5 years old. His owners were moving and surrendered him to PCAS. The pit bull was adopted for a short time in 2012 and again in 2013 but kept being returned for various reasons, including his dislike for cats and his aptitude for jumping fences to chase after small animals such as rabbits.
He was returned for the last time in May 2017, and was diagnosed with cancer the following December. Rather than subjecting Skillet to further rejection, the shelter staff decided it would be best to let him live out his last months at the shelter, surrounded by love and familiar faces.
A bucket list was created and Skillet hung out with children, firefighters and more. He lived long enough to check off the entire list. Last summer, he rode in a convertible with the top down and took a trip to Yellowstone National Park. Swensrud and former shelter employee Jackie Green helped Skillet with the latter.
“Skillet was an amazing dog that touched everyone’s heart that he met,” Green said. “He enjoyed stealing snacks and giving kisses to everyone. I will forever treasure the memories I have of him and will miss him dearly.”
While he may have been the shelter mascot, he was a symbol for the community.
In November, a shelter supporter bid more than $200 in the shelter’s online auction to spend the day with Skillet. It included coffee, a picnic at Beck Lake, ice cream and shopping.
“He was truly one of a kind,” said former shelter manager Brittany Vaughn, who worked at the shelter during the bulk of Skillet’s stay. “He touched everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. His huge heart and loving demeanor set him in a class of his own, and he will be so missed.”
In honor of Skillet and the thousands of pit bulls across the country that face rejection daily, people are encouraged to make donations to the shelter, Paws of Perseverance, Bobbie’s Pit Bull Rescue and Sanctuary, Boise Bully Breed Rescue and other organizations working to save pit bulls and dispel myths about the breed.
Skillet proved a good ambassador of his breed in addition to the shelter.
Swensrud recalled a time when Skillet was so eager to eat dinner that he sprinted toward the shelter, sprained his ankle and had to wear a cast. He didn’t let the cast slow him down. Shortly after that incident, he was caught trying to dig a hole under the fence to chase after a rabbit on the adjacent property, cast and all.
McLean didn’t have too much time to enjoy Skillet, but the dog still managed to make a big impression.
“He loved kisses, so if you would get down on his level and pet him he would go in for the whole face lick,” she said. “He would get this big smile on his face and then lick you. He just loved to be near you, he would rest his butt on your leg just to be close to you.”
(1) comment
God rest Skillet, he earned his spot !
