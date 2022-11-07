The latest round of public comment on the Park County Land Use Plan gave Clarion Associates considerably more data to consider, including 446 survey responses and feedback from 330 residents during public meetings.
“We’re feeling pretty good as far as having a lot of information to work with as we get into the draft plan,” Darcie White with Clarion told the county commissioners during their Nov. 1 meeting.
The most recent outreach, which was held throughout October and closed at the end of the month, was designed to gather information about land use priorities in each of the county’s 12 planning areas, White said.
Participants were asked for their thoughts on a variety of topics ranging from housing to renewable energy to wildlife habitat, said Matt Prosser with Economic and Planning Systems, and indicate whether they feel the county should take a limited role — i.e. few changes from the current land use plan — a moderate role, or a more proactive one that would require significant changes from the existing plan.
While Prosser and White are still reviewing the new feedback, Prosser said the comments have given the consultants direction on both countywide and planning-area-specific plans.
One area with clear direction was renewable energy development with 59% of respondents favoring a proactive approach to wind energy and 58% favoring a proactive approach to solar energy, Prosser said.
“There was support for providing guidance and regulation about where and how these types of facilities are located within the county,” he said. “This topic probably had the most clear desire for more direction than we currently have.”
Over half of the respondents also favored proactive approaches to preserving agricultural lands (54%) and wildlife habitat (51%), Prosser said.
The majority of survey respondents — roughly 37% — also expressed interest in a more proactive approach to increasing housing options in the county and imposing restrictions on short-term rentals, he said. Respondents encouraged the county to work with municipalities to identify and address specific housing needs.
Residents were divided on issues of economic development and tourism, Prosser said.
“In terms of commercial businesses, there were pretty split opinions,” he said, “so we’ll take a nuanced approach to that, and definitely consider the planning area preferences.”
In addition, while 46% of respondents favored a proactive approach to preserving access to public lands, only 30% were in favor of increasing outdoor recreation opportunities, Prosser said.
“People enjoyed the access to public lands, but didn’t necessarily feel the need to provide additional tourist amenities in certain areas,” he said.
White said Clarion will utilize this latest round of feedback as it begins work on the draft land use plan. She said she hopes to have a draft available for review by the county commissioners in early December. The plan will then be released to the public in early January followed by another round of public comment, she said.
White said it would be interesting to get public feedback on the draft, and she expects a few surprises.
“I think generally people are supportive of these ideas,” she said. “But when we get to the draft plan and the specific recommendations, it will then be a question of, ‘Now that I know what this will mean for me and my particular area of Park County, will I feel differently?’ Some people may feel the same and some people may change their perspective. I think people are just going to have to review the recommendations and think about those issues when they have those additional specifics.”
While the county land use plan should be updated and reviewed regularly, the current plan has not been updated since 1998, said Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill.
In February 2022, the county commissioners approved hiring Clarion for up to $299,900 to help the county develop a new plan. The updated land use plan will reflect the current needs, population and pressures existing in the county that were not present when the current plan was completed, Hill said.
The goal is to adopt a final plan by late spring or early summer of 2023, she said. At that point, work will begin on revising the county’s land use regulations to bring them in compliance with the new plan.
