After serving one term, Cody City Council President Diane Ballard chose not to run for reelection.
But, in reflecting on her four years, Ballard said she managed to develop her own role and is proud of her accomplishments.
“I really enjoy being a part of groups that are doing good work in the community,” she said. “I feel like I was able to participate [on city council] in ways that were tangible ... . That type of work was really boots on the ground, getting things done in the community.”
As a council member, she felt it was important to remind others that the city council is there for the people.
“I felt my role often was to remind folks that we are there for the social well-being of the people of the city,” Ballard said. “The city is not a machine. The city is people.”
Ballard first ran for a city council seat in 2019.
About her decision to initially run, she said, “I’ve just always had an interest in how the city works and being a part of it and making positive things happen here.”
Ballard is proudest of taking on liaison assignments, in which a council member serves on and works closely with community boards.
She has held at least six different liaison positions while on the council.
“I just ended up taking a lot of [liaison assignments], and as much as it was time-consuming ... I am proud to have been part of that work,” Ballard said.
She said she easily worked between five and 10 hours a week on her city council duties alone.
“[City council] could be a full-time job to really do it justice,” Ballard said.
Not having enough time led to her decision not to run this year.
“The hardest part for me was the time commitment,” Ballard said. “I just have a lot on my plate, and that’s the sole reason why I did not run again.”
“There is a lot of background and information to process, and I didn’t want to continue without dedicating the amount of time that it should take,” she added.
Even though it was hard work, Ballard said there were plenty of things she appreciate about being on the council.
“I was a part of a lot of groups where I really enjoyed the people and the casual interaction,” she said. “I really liked the work when it could be a little more conversational and a little more personal.”
She also liked attending city council meetings.
“I really appreciated the civility of dialogue that we had,” Ballard said. “We were able to have conversations and emphasize our positions in a way that was really civilized and balanced.”
There are even things she’ll miss.
“Mostly, I’ll miss the people,” she said. “I have enjoyed every council member that I worked with. ... Matt Hall is a fabulous mayor and a great leader, and there are a lot of really talented and dedicated staff people.”
Going forward, Ballard hasn’t discarded the idea of running again.
“It took me a while to get used to how things function and really feel effective and participate on a level that felt like I was contributing,” she said. “And so it’s a bit of a disappointment to me to not build from that right now ... but I would consider [running] in the future.”
As she steps down, Ballard has a message for her constituents.
“Pay attention to the topics and the conversations, and offer input,” she said. “It would make a council person do a better job representing constituents if they offer if they offer their thoughts ... [because] it’s really helpful to hear from people,” she added. their thoughts ... [because] it’s really helpful to hear from people,” she added.
Ballard will finish her term at the end of December.
