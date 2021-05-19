Soon, there will be a lot less orange in Cody. The road work that has dominated one of the city’s primary thoroughfares for the last two years is about to come to a close. The Sheridan Avenue and 17th Street rehabilitation project, costing nearly $5 million project, just has some final finishing touches after it was announced the concrete work has been completed.
Crews have finished replacing sidewalk ramps and curb sections below the Greybull Hill and the sealing work on the hill itself is slated to wrap this week. Night grinding work, to smooth the road, has also been completed, which means there is little left to do on the road itself. The biggest project still remaining and one that could affect motorists is the striping and sealing of the road. WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost said striping should be finished within two weeks. It will involve some partial street closures.
Other than striping, crews are working on some landscaping and final asphalt patching. The project head, Ed Epperson of S&S Builders, said he expects everything to be wrapped up in about two weeks, weather permitting.
