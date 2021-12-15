The Cody Shooting Complex is using public safety as a reason to circumnavigate BLM recommendations regarding an expansion of the range.
A fence was placed across a public, two-track road for what Otis Smith, president of the Cody Shooting Complex, said was for the purpose of protecting the public from the “firing line” of shooters at the Complex.
“To keep people from walking above the firing line,” he said.
Although the road passes through Shooting Complex property, many members of the public and BLM staff understood it would remain open to the public. It was also delineated as suchin the BLM’s environmental assessment for the project. A 2019 meeting was held about the expansion, where this was one of the topics addressed at great length.
“It was all very clearly stated what they were supposed to do and not do,” said John Gallagher, a leader with the Park County Pedalers bike advocacy group.
BLM staff have confirmed the fence’s illegal placement. The entire complex is owned by Park County, and the agency no longer has jurisdiction over it.
Under the agreement suggested by the BLM, the Shooting Complex was to establish a fence boundary and signage east, not across, of the Ridge Top Access Road to the east of Dry Creek. Commissioner Dossie Overfield said the suggested terms were then finalized by the county in its new lease agreement with the Complex.
“I don’t think the initial agreement took this into consideration as a safety issue,” Park County Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said.
This issue was brought before the Park County commissioners at their Nov. 16 meeting.
“We will support Park County as it evaluates the appropriate path forward,” said Sarah Beckwith, a BLM public affairs officer. “We discussed the matter with the county commissioners and we all agree that it’s important we honor the commitment made to the public to keep the access through the shooting complex open.”
Smith defended his decision to subvert the agreement, saying the fence goes “nowhere near” any bike trails, which he said all exist around the Dry Creek canyon below the ridge. He reiterated multiple times during the meeting he does not consider the road a bike trail.
“We’re a quarter mile from them,” Smith said.
But the county’s agreement with the BLM was based on geographical boundaries, not what or what does not constitute a bike trail. Furthermore, a variety of recreationalists, not limited to bike enthusiasts, attended the 2019 meeting, showing a spectrum of concern regarding what the Shooting Complex expansion might mean for the greater public.
Gallagher agreed with Smith to a point, saying it’s true this road is not commonly used for bikes, but added it is often used by 4x4 vehicles. During the 2019 meeting, the road was also mentioned as an important access point for other recreational activities to the northwest.
Safety vs. public access
Thiel said there were only about 1,140 feet of road closed with the new fence, which he said will prevent the public from the safety risk one could incur traveling directly behind the shooting targets.
“If this was the bike trail, then I guess we broke the agreement, or Otis did, but he did it for safety reasons,” Thiel said. “If they continue to use this road then it will be directly behind the existing fire range.”
He said there is still potential for bikers to access the ridge area if they travel to the south of the fence. To him, the area of concern, however, is a point farther to the northeast where the road travels within 100 yards of the shooting targets.
Skeet is the typical shooting activity taking place at this part of the range, but the Complex hosts an annual three-gun shooting event where shotguns are used here, making the risk especially evident, Thiel said.
“You could hit them with a shotgun, much less a pistol or rifle,” Smith said.
Park County obtained the 228 acres for the expansion this past summer as part of a land transfer conveyance process with the Bureau of Reclamation that the BLM oversaw. The expansion was listed in the Federal Register and there was no money exchanged between the two parties.
The county leases the new land to the Complex, which also leases its current land, at a symbolic, $1 per year rate. The Complex now boasts a total of 675 acres on its leased property.
Thiel said the county is trying to work with both the Complex and the recreational community to find a solution that is best for all, and is meeting with Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric to resolve the issue.
“We’re working on it,” Thiel said. “We’re not pushing the community to change, we’re not pushing the bike people to stay out. It’s a safety issue.”
In the BLM’s environmental assessment for the conveyance, it was said the Shooting Complex would construct 8-foot-high dirt berms or backstops around each shooting area and on the Complex’s border with WYO 120 North. It was said multiple times in that document no access roads were to be closed due to the expansion, including the ridge road. In a phone interview Monday morning, Smith said he still has no plans to take down the fence. He said during the commissioner meeting he is not open to removing the closure unless it is documented in writing the Shooting Complex is not responsible for any human struck by an errant bullet atop the ridgeline.
Long time coming
The land transfer process took more than 10 years, a process Smith complained about multiple times through the years.
The commissioners negotiated with then Gov. Matt Mead in 2017 for an adjusted boundary that removed the expansion land from sage grouse protection designation, with the BLM’s resource management plan finalized to reflect this the next year.
Overfield said the land transfer was predicated on the shared use of public recreation between the Shooting Complex and the bike trails.
Later in the Nov. 16 meeting, Smith asked the county to spend its own money to help build the dirt berms at the facility, a request that was granted. Although the county has historically supported the Complex through special funding requests, it has not done so for the past two years. Although the Shooting Complex is a non-profit, it charges membership fees.
“I understand the range is a great community facility, but it’s also a facility that charges membership, and for us to spend county dollars, tax dollars, on it, it’s nothing I would approve,” Commissioner Lee Livingston said in response to the request.
Commissioner Joe Tilden and Thiel supported the idea of offering the Shooting Complex some dirt work, with Thiel pitching the idea to use that job as a training opportunity for the county’s public works employees, at an estimated total cost of $150 in employee wages.Thiel said the time the county spends on the job will not likely complete the work.
The work was approved with a 4-1 vote, Livingston opposed.
