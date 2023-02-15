The witness to a fatal crash on US 14A in August of last year was booked into the Park County Detention Center Feb. 6 for offenses she was charged with on the day of the accident.
Sheila Marie Worth is the girlfriend of Steve Justin Novakovich Jr. — the man charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle for the fatal crash which resulted in the death of a Powell resident.
On the day of the Aug. 26, 2022, car accident, Worth and Novakovich had been moving to Deaver and both had been drinking that day, the affidavit said.
She was subsequently charged with her third DUI offense and with one count of possessing marijuana, after Novakovich had been arrested for a DUI and other driving related offenses.
Worth initially pleaded not guilty to both charges in Park County Circuit Court on Aug. 29, 2022, and was given a $2,000 cash or surety bond, which she posted shortly after her arraignment.
On Dec. 9, 2022, her counsel, Timothy Blatt, filed a motion to set a hearing so Worth could change her plea. That hearing was held Feb. 1.
As part of a plea agreement, Worth pleaded guilty to a third offense of DUI and the state dismissed the charge of possessing marijuana, according to the judgment and sentencing order document.
Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah sentenced Worth to 180 days in jail with four days credited to her time. But due to a subsequent suspension of 150 days of that sentence, Worth now will only have to serve 26 days in jail.
After serving jail time, she will be put on one year of unsupervised probation.
As part of her probation conditions, Worth was ordered not to consume any alcoholic beverages or be in places that sell it.
Worth committed these offenses on Aug. 26 of last year, though she was not charged for any involvement in the fatal car crash.
Before the crash occurred, Novakovich had been following behind Worth who was traveling north on US 14A when she is alleged to have pulled into a pullout on the west side of the highway to swap trailers with Novakovich, the affidavit said.
Novakovich was in the process of turning into that pullout when a vehicle traveling south struck him.
The passenger of the vehicle, Charles Wentz, later succumbed to his injuries from the accident, leading to Novakovich being charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle.
After Novakovich was arrested, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Mollett questioned Worth.
“During my interview, I detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person,” Mollett wrote in the affidavit.
According to Mollett, Worth also had bloodshot and watery eyes, and poor balance. She subsequently failed three of the four sobriety tests administered, the affidavit said.
“Worth told me that she and her boyfriend had been moving from Cody to Deaver and had been drinking,” Mollett wrote in the affidavit. “Her last drink was around 3:30 a.m. on this date (8/26) [and] she did not get too much sleep before continuing to move.”
Marijuana was subsequently found in her purse upon being taken to the Park County Detention Center, the affidavit said.
Novakovich still faces further proceedings in Park County District Court, including a jury trial, which is currently scheduled for April.
