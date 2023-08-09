Park County has renewed the commitment to help plow the North Zone Snowmobile Trail for another year, after the county commissioners approved a new memorandum of understanding at their Aug. 1 meeting.
As part of the MOU, Park County along with the State Parks & Cultural Resources of Wyoming, U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service will combine forces to manage the snowmobile trail that extends from the Wyoming-Montana state line north of the Pilot Creek Trailhead to Long Lake on the Beartooth Plateau.
“The county agreed several years ago to plow a section of the Beartooth Highway,” Park County Engineer Brian Edwards said. “The language that’s proposed [in the new MOU] is basically the same. It’s just a renewal.”
As in years past, the county, from Nov. 30 through April 30, will plow the Beartooth Highway including emergency pullouts from the WYO 296 and US 212 junctions to the Pilot Creek Trailhead, the MOU said.
The parking lot and snowmobile unloading area at the trailhead will also be plowed, the MOU said.
The commissioners also approved plowing an additional mile of the highway during the meeting.
Edwards said he had discussions with WYDOT and the Cody Country Snowmobile Association on whether the county would be interested in “plowing from the junction to about a mile to the restroom area” at the trailhead.
Cody district foreman for Park County Public Works Department, Louis “Chip” Ash, said it takes county crews between 12 to 15 hours to plow that section of the Beartooth Highway and the parking lot at the trailhead, without the additional mile to plow.
Commissioner Dossie Overfield asked if there “were conversations with WYDOT about maybe testing this and seeing what works.”
Edwards said WYDOT would consider “teaming” up with the county to plow that additional mile. But Overfield said the additional snow plowing would need to be a “trial situation” and that the county needed to “see what kind of snow year we have.”
Ash added that “on a heavy snow year,” it would be “tough” to plow that extra mile of road.
Bert Miller with the Cody Country Snowmobile Association said the additional snow plowing would remove “congestion” from the parking area at the trailhead.
“One of the nice things about if we can make this work as a pilot program is the fact we are able to relieve the congestion in the intersection, but we also can get people closer to a bathroom,” Miller said.
Commissioner Scott Mangold questioned what the additional costs would be for extra plowing.
Edwards said the county would “try” it for a year and keep track of the costs.
“If it gets really bad and they have to bring people up from Cody or equipment, that’s tough on our end of things,” Edwards said. “That’s probably the last thing we hit [during snow plowing season] because the main thing is to get the county roads open, then the Pilot Creek Trailhead.”
The commissioners approved the MOU identical to years past, but added a staff direction that commissioners were“okay with running [additional snow plowing] as a test for a year without any additional overtime and see how it goes,” Overfield said.
