Children’s librarian Holly Baker, dressed as a unicorn, hands out a summer reading folder to Bella Harwood, 7, in front of the Cody Library on Tuesday. This year’s Kindness Projects are Special Olympics of Wyoming and the Cody COVID Relief Fund.
