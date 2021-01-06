Jack Way’s voice was always there, whether you recognized it or not in the background.
The longtime Stampede Parade and Turkey Shoot announcer, and current Yellowstone Regional Airport board member passed away on Monday at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings.
Way, 67, was a familiar constant at the parade for around 30 years, emceeing the event with his wife Ann Way, known to many as “Pink.” The Ways would announce from a deck and later a trailer outside Mack Frost’s gallery on Sheridan Avenue during the parade.
“He just had a natural gift for gab,” Frost said, who knew Jack Way since he was a young child.
Frost said Way was also instrumental with serving on the parade committee.
“That board is going to miss him a lot,” Frost said.
Way was also an aviator and a particular lover of balloon flight.
He helped start the Wild West Balloon Fest. His own balloon served as the committee balloon during the festival for about 20 years that.
His engaging, friendly demeanor, greeting all with a wide smile from underneath his walrus mustache with a “twinkle in his eye,” is what made Way’s friend of 20 years, YRA Board member Craig Wilbur, remember best.
“He was always true to his word and did what he said he was going to do,” Wilbur said.
Way worked in oil and gas distribution most of his life and was serving his third term on the airport board when he passed. He was a president of the Cody Lions Club in the early 2000s.
“He talked incessantly at Turkey Day,” Wilbur said with a laugh.
Way began to have health problems in the past year, but YRA Board Chairman Bucky Hall said it appeared he had beaten the most of it when he got prostate surgery.
“His body just shut down,” Hall said.
There is no official cause known for his death at this time. His death was unexpected and Frost said he had been looking forward to his Cody High School class of 1971 reunion this summer.
“That’s the thing with life,” Frost said. “No one makes it out alive.”
