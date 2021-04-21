The Cody School Board will ask the state to end the district’s mask requirements.
After a survey of the community and staff last week, the vast majority of respondents – more than 70% in both cases – said they wanted the mandate to end. Tuesday night board members unanimously voted to ask for a variance.
“We personally feel that [wearing a mask is] detrimental to our children’s physical and mental health,” said Brandon Robinson, a parent who spoke at the meeting. “We have a five-week window here to prove that we don’t need them next year.”
The school district originally imposed a mask mandate for students and staff across the district prior to the start of school last year, a key prong in the “Smart Start” plan they submitted to the state. The plan has contingencies in case coronavirus infections spike, something that would still come into play if the same happens again if the mask mandate is removed.
The district has had zero COVID-19 cases in the last 6 weeks, superintendent Peg Monteith said.
“There are a lot of people in this country and this world who would love to switch places with us,” said trustee Karen Schipfmann. “We’re in the buildings. We’re doing activities. I do support this. I trust our staff, I trust what they say. I still have some concerns, but I think we have to leave it to the medical people in the community to make a decision.”
The decision to ask for a variance means Cody will be following in the footsteps of 10 other districts throughout the state, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. School districts in Newcastle, Upton, Lusk, Buffalo, Glenrock, Torrington, Wheatland, Sundance, Ten Sleep and Saratoga have already been granted mask variances. Cody would be the largest district granted a variance so far.
Though the board has asked for a variance, the request must still go through Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist for final approval.
If the variance is approved, trustees said the plan is not to bar anyone from wearing a mask who wants to.
“If families prefer students wear masks at school, they should do that,” trustee Cathy Roes said. “The same goes for staff.”
This is such wonderful news to see citizens, parents and educators putting the well being of our young people first. Wyoming at its best. In very short retrospect, we knew there really wasn't a scientifically sound reason to have students wearing masks. Given their track record, I can't say I have tremendous faith in the medical leaders at the county or state level, but I am an optimist so will expect them to do the right thing here and end this masking of students.
