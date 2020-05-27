Chip sealing of a $2.6 million pavement improvement project is scheduled for next week between Meeteetse and Cody.
“The fog seal and chip seal is scheduled to begin June 2,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. “During this work, expect delays and reduced speed limits through the work zone.”
Prime contractor on the 5.4-mile Meeteetse Rim project is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland. The Wyoming 120 project begins north of Meeteetse just west of Greybull River Road (milepost 57.924) to north of Meeteetse Rim (milepost 63.065).
Contract completion date is June 30.
