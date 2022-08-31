In her two years at the helm of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, executive director Jessica Crowder has seen inquiries about protecting ranch and farm properties almost double to at least twice a week, despite the group’s passive approach.
“Conservation easements are voluntary,” she explained. “The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust does not solicit. Landowners call us.”
The organization has easements on 290,000 acres across the state. Of that total, 14,808 acres are in Park County, “plus one project in the works,” Crowder noted.
“We’ve worked with 81 families to save their agricultural legacy and history. It’s the best part of the job,” she said. “Agriculture is our priority … to conserve the land so it’s available for agricultural production in the future. It’s important to the fabric of our state to keep it in production.
“There’s a lot of work to do to keep agriculture alive and well everywhere.”
The stock growers’ conservation effort began 22-plus years ago, said Sarah Kauer, WSGLT engagement coordinator. In 2020, during a meeting of the organization, the members decided to form a land trust because ranchers and farmers were encountering growing pressures to sell their properties for development.
“It was created by ranchers for ranchers,” she said.
Crowder and Kauer spoke Aug. 11 at a public meeting in the Cody Club Room. Members of the Cody Country Cattlewomen provided hors d’oeuvres. In attendance were representatives of The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming and the fledgling Park County Land Trust. Besides the stock growers’ group, TNC and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation also work statewide, Crowder noted.
What’s a conservation easement?
Landowners who want to preserve their farms or ranches in conservation easements can opt either to sell or donate their rights to develop or subdivide their property, Crowder explained. Development involves building structures, and subdividing involves selling off portions of the land. There’s no requirement to provide public access, and the landowners have the flexibility to operate their businesses as they see fit.
“We don’t tell them how to manage their property,” she said, “but it’s important that the family think about how to sustain the operation.”
The process can take 12-18 months for donated easements, which can result in tax benefits, and take up to five years for purchased ones, Crowder explained. Landowners are responsible for up-front fees for such items as appraisal, minerals test, title search, survey and baseline documentation. They’re also expected to contribute to the stewardship endowment. Since the process can be complicated, participants are encouraged to consult tax and legal experts.
Appraisals determine the value of the land as is and its value with the easement. The difference determines the level of the donation or purchase. When WSGLT buys the easement, Crowder said, it will help fundraise 75% of the cost, and the landowner will donate 25% in-kind.
The financial partners WSGLT has used for purchasing easements include a special program of the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Wyoming Wildlife Resource Trust Fund along with private foundations and individuals, she said. In return, the WSGLT, as the easements’ owner, will provide the stewardship through annual monitoring and enforcement.
“Conservation easements aren’t for everybody,” Crowder cautioned, only if they fit the landowners’ goals. Once an individually tailored easement is in place, it’s forever. The owner must uphold the values, and the land trust must monitor the property. In the broad view, easements can perpetuate the state’s culture.
“The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust will help keep Wyoming intact,” Crowder said. Faced with economic challenges, ranchers and farmers can use the land trust “to keep their operations going and pass them on to their kids.”
Fundraising underway for Cody office
Land trusts offer opportunities for property owners to exercise their right to conserve their acreage in perpetuity, said Jarren Kuipers, president of the Park County Land Trust advisory council. Vice president Mark P. Fisher explained that the group’s goals include protecting open space, viewscapes, wildlife habitat and agricultural lands along with providing access to recreational opportunities through conservation easements on private lands.
“We’re just getting off the ground,” Fisher added. The council has launched a fundraising campaign to hire a director and open an office in Cody. “We’re making good, initial progress.”
Although the advisory council represents diverse backgrounds, it lacks the expertise to craft protection documents, write grants and monitor easements, he said. So the council has plans to partner with, and become a branch of, the Jackson Hole Land Trust and benefit from its expertise from 40 years in existence.
“We are building momentum for conservation,” Fisher said. “I’m excited, and our group is excited, about a local land trust protecting the lands we think are important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.