RIVERTON (WNE) – An outdoor equipment manufacturer is considering moving to Riverton with funding assistance from Fremont County’s new half percent sales tax for economic development.
Kifaru International currently is located in Denver, but its new owners want to move the operation to an area with “more favorable taxes and a better workforce to draw from,” according to the company’s application for the development tax funding.
The undertaking involves the purchase of a new building – potentially the old Big R facility on Sunset Drive, Riverton Mayor Richard Gard said during a Riverton City Council meeting this week.
Once its new facility is renovated, Kifaru said it would relocate some of its “key employees” to Riverton and “train a new local staff to be able to manufac- ture our products.”
“They have stated that they will bring somewhere between 12 and 18 of their current employees with them from their current location and hopefully (hire) 20 to maybe 60 employees to do their work,” Gard said Tuesday.
“So the (money) that we’re helping them with is definitely going to create jobs in Riverton.”
Kifaru requested $80,000 from the city’s Evolve, Diversify and Grow our Economy Committee, which was formed to help distribute the half percent sales tax money.
On Tuesday the Riverton City Council directed some of the municipal staff to prepare a funding agreement with Kifaru for consideration during a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.