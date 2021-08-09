As of last Thursday, about half of Park County was experiencing extreme drought conditions, while most of the other half was in a severe drought status, according to the National Weather Service.
While the extreme fire risk is evident under these conditions, the effects to water supply are less severe, at least in the short term.
When it comes to the effects of drought on a local level, it is a long-term, downstream-type story, with the Buffalo Bill Reservoir stockpiling a massive quantity of water. Water supply is ample locally, for now.
“We have one of the most reliable watersheds,” said Powell farmer Alex Murphy, adding there has been no rationing to his water supply this summer, nor does there appear to be any in the near future.
As of Friday, the reservoir capacity sat at 541,364 acre feet, about 83.9% full. Since 1950, the average level for this time period is 566,664, meaning the reservoir is currently about 4.5% below average.
According to the National Weather Service, annual precipitation for Cody is 11.51 inches. So far in 2021, Cody has only received 4.92 inches.
But prior to 2020, Cody exceeded its yearly average for precipitation in each of the previous five years.
“Our averages have been above average for the past few years so now our below average, that includes a few years of really high years,” said Tyler Weckler, district manager for the Heart Mountain Irrigation District.
The reservoir was about 35% below normal in its July discharge at 123,816 cubic feet per second. The all-time low for average discharge at the reservoir in the month of July was set in 1977 at 102,803 cfs. Discharge specifically for the Heart Mountain Irrigation Canal was 24% below average last month.
“We’ve got an ample supply of water from the Buffalo Bill,” said Heart Mountain Irrigation District Board President Brian Duyck.
By late May, snowpack for most of Park County was 56-71% of average. The Bureau of Reclamation forecast for April through July runoff predicted the Buffalo Bill Reservoir, Shoshone River system to reach 93% of the 30-year average. Average inflow to the reservoir in July, however, ended up being 66% below normal.
In the Greybull area, Jeremiah Vardiman, agriculture and horticulture extension educator for the University of Wyoming Extension Office in Park County, said conditions are worse with less water capacity there.
Vardiman said local farmers are still doing well despite this worrisome short-term trend, but concerns do exist on the horizon, especially if drought conditions continue for the long term.
“Only time will tell,” he said. “The reserves were built off the snowpack.”
Current issues
Vardiman said drought conditions cause more soil problems than effects to the water supply. With dry soil providing little help, farmers have relied a little more than usual on irrigation for growing. As a result, he said farmers have had their irrigation schedules more tightly fit this summer.
Ranchers have had a tougher lot as their cattle depend on forage production.
“We’re not seeing that forage production you’d usually like to see,” Vardiman said.
The closer a farmer or rancher is to a runoff source, the better during a dry summer.
Lloyd Thiel, a Park County commissioner and Clark cattle rancher, lives below Deep Lake and the Beartooth Mountains. He said this year’s water levels have been adequate for his needs, but expects his supply to be cut back soon, a restriction he said that doesn’t typically happen until the end of August.
“I just turned my cows on to BLM land and it is already dry,” Thiel said.
By rotating his pasture use, Thiel said he hopes to conserve forage resources into the future. He said he’s seen plenty of drought and moisture cycles over his lifetime and isn’t worried about the future, “as long as it doesn’t continue like this.”
Murphy, the farmer, said even an average year produces more than enough water for his needs with irrigation pivots installed. But for those depending on flood irrigation, he said drought years can be hard.
“You can’t just do it (set up irrigation tubes) fast enough to get enough water,” he said.
Although the pivots use less water than simple flood irrigation tubes, they don’t contribute as much back to the overall watershed.
“Even for us we still try to irrigate with pipe irrigation on the corners (of the field) just to help get that groundwater back in,” Murphy said.
A 2012 study on future climate change performed by the U.S. Forest Service for the Shoshone National Forest predicted a 10% increase in annual precipitation. This projection included wetter winters and equal or drier summers into the 21st century, coupled with warmer temperatures throughout the year in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, a continuation of trends already occurring in the past.
By 2050 in the GYE, average annual temperatures are expected to increase by 3 degrees when compared to the 1950-1999 time period. Based on modeling locations in the Big Horn, Wind River, Bridger Teton and Gallatin national forests, evidence indicates the coolest summers of the mid-21st century will have higher temperatures than the warmest summers from 1950-1999.
The report said that the quantity of water in soil, and the quantity of water in streams has dropped off by as much as 25% in the last half of the 20th century in western Wyoming.
“The overall consequences to ecosystem services may be: a reduced annual water supply being stored as snow, an earlier release of stream flow for water storage, a loss of winter habitat for snow-dependent wildlife, and reduced snow recreation opportunities, especially at lower elevations,” the report said.
Recently, the United Nations released the most comprehensive report on climate change released to date, based on more than 14,000 studies, concluded there is still a 30-year window in which humans can prevent the most severe effects of climate change. President Joe Biden has endorsed the goal of limiting global warming to a 2.7 degree change in average world temperature.
Vardiman said farmers will have to alter their growing practices with changing growing seasons and conditions in order to remain profitable.
“They’ll just keep monitoring and watching,” he said. “We’ll see what the climate has in store.”
