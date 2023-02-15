A car rental company that has been operating illegally out of the Yellowstone Regional Airport’s parking lot for over a year may soon enter into a formal agreement with the airport.
Turo is a “peer-to-peer” rental company that allows private vehicle owners to rent their personal vehicles to visitors, airport director Aaron Buck said during an airport board meeting Feb. 8.
Turo cars are usually left in the airport parking lot, where travelers pick them up and use them to drive to their destination.
Turo does not currently have a contract with YRA to conduct these activities and is illegally operating out of the airport, Buck said.
But enforcing the company’s activities is nearly impossible, Buck said.
“Right now, they don’t have an agreement, which is illegal,” Buck said. “But our ability to enforce that is very limited and would require hiring a full-time person to go out there and monitor parking.
“So I think the easiest way to make a fair, competitive environment is to enter into an agreement with Turo.”
The proposed contract will allow the airport to benefit financially from the company’s presence at YRA, he said.
The airport will receive 10% of the company’s gross earnings.
This is slightly less than the 11.5% YRA currently receives from other car rental companies.
In addition to the financial benefits, the proposed contract with Turo will allow the airport to regulate the company’s operations on airport property, Buck said.
It will require Turo to report on its business operations during the airport’s monthly board meetings, Buck said.
The contract will also allow the airport to set a limit on how long Turo cars can stay in the long-term parking lot.
Currently, some Turo cars stay in the lot for months, Buck said, which means the airport is essentially being used as a vehicle storage space.
“This will allow me to put a max time on that (Turo) car,” he said.
“I can say they can only be stored in the parking lot for two weeks before a rental, and then it must be rented before it can return again to the airport.”
The proposed contract pleased Corey Field, Cody’s rental operations location manager for Overland West Inc., one of the largest Hertz licensees in North America.
Field said he welcomed the competition from Turo, but applauded the airport’s efforts to level the playing field a bit between Turo and other rental car operators.
“I just want to make sure that if they are going to be competing with us at the airport that they’re doing it in a way that’s fair to the airport and us,” Field said.
“Right now, just bringing a car in and letting it sit on the lot and not paying the airport any fees feels unfair. … Competition is what it is, and that’s what makes this country thrive. We’ll be fine. I just want to make sure that it is as much apples-to-apples as it can be.”
The airport board will vote on the Turo contract during its March 8 meeting, Buck said.
