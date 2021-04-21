Park County’s unemployment rate fell to 5.9% in March after a winter seasonal high of 6.6% in February.
March also marks a year since the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing restrictions began to affect employment across the country. Last year Park County’s unemployment rate was 7% in March.
Despite the dip in unemployment, the county remains above the state average, which held steady from February to March at 5.3%. Wyoming’s unemployment rate has remained within the narrow range of 5.1% to 5.4% in each of the past six months and is considerably lower than the current U.S. rate of 6%.
From February to March, unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and fell in every county. Jobless rates often decrease in March as warmer weather brings seasonal job gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, government and other sectors. The largest decreases occurred in Sublette (down from 8.9% to 7.7%), Converse (down from 7.5% to 6.3%), Natrona (down from 8.9% to 7.9%), Hot Springs (down from 5.9% to 4.9%), and Campbell (down from 7.6% to 6.6%) counties.
From March 2020 to March 2021, unemployment rates decreased in 17 counties and increased in six counties. The largest decreases were reported in Washakie (down from 7.0% to 5.3%), Sublette (down from 9.4% to 7.7%), and Big Horn (down from 7.6% to 6.1%) counties. Unemployment rates rose in Natrona (up from 6.1% to 7.9%), Converse (up from 4.7% to 6.3%), and Campbell (up from 5.6% to 6.6%) counties.
Weston County had the lowest unemployment rate in March at 4.1%. It was followed by Teton County at 4.2% and Niobrara and Goshen counties, both at 4.3%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona County at 7.9%, Sublette County at 7.7%, and Sweetwater County at 7.1%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 281,400 in March 2020 to 268,600 in March 2021, a decline of 12,800 jobs (-4.5%).
