When Wes Allen moved to Cody, he and his wife Melissa found the one: a little place in the Cowgill neighborhood near Eastside Elementary. When they took a look at the covenants for the neighborhood, they were taken aback by some of the language they saw. The document written by T.O. Cowgill in 1944 read, “No person or persons except those of the Caucasian race shall occupy any part of these premises.”
“It’s just offensive,” Allen said.
The Cowgill neighborhood is just one of many active covenants in Cody, throughout Wyoming and large swaths of the United States containing discriminatory or racist language that attempts to prohibit certain groups of people from living in a residential area.
Sometimes this type of covenant language is part of a Homeowners Association agreement and other times it has been personalized into the deed of an individual house, but under either scenario, the verbiage is long outdated and completely illegal to enforce under the Fair Housing Act of 1968. This law however, did nothing to physically delete the language from pre-existing documents.
“If a non-Caucasian sees it they still have to sign off on it,” Allen said. “If a business owner that wants to move to town and their workforce is not all Caucasian, it makes it less desirable to make that move.
“I don’t know how it would feel if I was a minority and had that placed in front of me. I imagine it would feel pretty crappy.”
In an effort to get this rhetoric off the books, Allen reached out to Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody), who agreed to co-sponsor House Bill 91, which removes unenforceable property covenants. The legislation was written and sponsored by Rep. Shelly Duncan (R-Torrington).
“She told me this is happening all over the state,” Newsome said of Duncan, who is a realtor by profession. “Duncan took it up with her expertise and I was pleased to co-sponsor it.”
The bill removes unenforceable, restrictive covenants from property; specifies what restrictive covenants are unenforceable; provides immunity from civil liability; and authorizes petitions made to contest removed covenants that are believed valid.
Most of the offensive rhetoric found in these documents was written before the 1950s. It was just one feature of a national trend referred to as “white flight,” a migration of whites leaving urban areas to live in suburban or rural spaces. In an effort to keep property values as high as possible during more discriminatory times, real estate developers and big mortgage lenders would employ such language to better attract buyers. Now, Allen said, industry organization Wyoming REALTORS is standing behind the bill.
Allen said he believes there was a correlation between the presence of the Asian Americans being forced to occupy the Heart Mountain Relocation Center during World War II and the crafting of these documents. Park County Archivist Brian Beauvais said there were anecdotal reports of signs posted around Cody at this time, discriminating against Asian Americans.
Allen said the reason why this language has continued to persist through the decades is that it is extremely cumbersome and expensive to get removed, costing around $10,000-$20,000 for legal expenses, he estimates. If an HOA board no longer exists to even address the issue, covenants automatically renew every 10 years.
“The beauty of this bill … is there should be minimal or not any cost to anyone,” Allen said.
Tracy LaFollette, owner of Park County Title Company, said she has come across this language on numerous occasions, including in the Canyon View and Adix Addition neighborhoods. Rev. Mary Caucutt said this language was attached to the deed of her Christ Episcopal Church’s property located on Simpson Avenue, and she encountered similar discriminating language when contemplating buying property in Pinedale.
“Our realtor blithely told us not to worry about that because it is no longer enforceable,” Caucutt told Newsome in an email.
Allen equated leaving the verbiage in to leaving up signs discriminating against African Americans from using water fountains and other facilities.
Last spring, Christ Episcopal added a moral addendum to their lease expressing the church’s repudiation of the language and its desire, “to build God’s beloved community, one which welcomes all God’s children,” Caucutt said.
LaFollette said her company had already been given permission from their underwriter to marker out any racist covenants they see before presenting them to homebuyers.
But she could not say whether other title companies are doing this same practice, and it was only about a dozen years ago when Allen bought his home and the offensive language was presented to him. The law would instruct title companies to put a disclaimer on any covenants’ front page alerting the reader the document contained a restriction based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status or national origin that is illegal and was stricken from the document.
Allen and Caucutt said it is the same culture that allowed this language to be used in the first place that is why Wyoming is one of the least diverse states.
“The reason these states (with documents like these) are 96% Caucasian is because we designed it that way,” Allen said. “Whatever excuses they make, it just doesn’t hold up.
On March 3 the bill passed by a 57-2 vote in the House with Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) one of the two representatives voted against it. The bill was introduced in the Senate on Tuesday.
“The ... bill dealt with subdivision covenants and rules which can be dealt with in courts or those involved getting together and discussing as an entity to change them,” Laursen said. “There are other means of reaching good results.”
(1) comment
Well...that’s embarrassing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.