For the last month, Park County has had a low community transmission risk of Covid-19, said Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin.
“Since the Omicron surge ended in mid-February, we have had very low levels of the virus, and for more than a month, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has said we’re in the low transmission category,” Billin said. “That isn’t to say we won’t encounter some seasonal variations of the virus at some point, but for right now the trend is for transmission risk to be quite low.”
Despite this, Billin said observing recommended public health measures remains important even as transmission risk is low.
“Anyone asking if the pandemic is over is asking the wrong question,” he said. “It’s here to stay just like every other virus. It’s endemic and we will continue to see it in the community for the foreseeable future, just not at the same levels we saw at the start of the pandemic. So we encourage people to be cautious and do everything they can to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and every other infectious disease.”
The low transmission risk reflects a trend across Wyoming, with 16 of the state’s 23 counties having a low transmission risk, according to the CDC. Only Weston County currently has a high transmission risk while an additional six counties — Converse, Johnson, Natrona, Platte, Sheridan and Teton — have a medium risk.
Billin said there were several potential reasons for the low transmission risk in the county.
“At this point, I think the majority of the population of Park County has some immunity to Covid-19, either because they’ve had it or because they’ve been vaccinated,” he said. “In addition, it seems like the new strains are less virulent, which follows the pattern we have seen throughout the history of epidemiology. These viruses will come out swinging and they’ll kill a lot of people at first. But over the years, they tend to weaken, because if it kills everybody, it won’t have any more hosts to latch onto.”
As of Oct. 4, the Wyoming Department of Health reported only one lab-confirmed active case of Covid-19 in Park County. Billin said the actual case count was likely higher than that as many people choose to either self-test at home or not be tested at all.
In areas with a low transmission risk, minimal safeguards against the virus are necessary, but the CDC recommends getting tested if you experience Covid-19 symptoms; wearing a mask if you have symptoms or a positive test; and staying up-to-date with vaccinations.
As of October, 45.6% of Park County residents were fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, which is slightly below the state average of 47%.
Cody VA Clinic scheduling booster appointments
The Cody Veterans Affairs Clinic is scheduling Covid-19 vaccine booster appointments on Oct. 14 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
The vaccine is for VA-enrolled veterans who have already completed their primary series of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Interested veterans can call 307-587-4015, and select option 2 to schedule an appointment for the booster. Veterans will need their VA identification and a mask.
Veterans will be screened prior to getting their shot but anyone who has a fever, cough or other coronavirus symptoms should call the clinic to reschedule their appointment.
