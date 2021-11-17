The Park County School District 6 board of trustees voted unanimously to modify the COVID-19 quarantine protocol policy at Monday night’s board meeting.
Contact tracing will still be conducted within the schools. When a student comes into close contact with a COVID-positive individual at school, the student or parents will now have the option of returning to school wearing a mask for a 10-day period.
On day five the student and parents will have the choice to take a COVID test available at the schools. If the child tests negative, on day eight he or she may discontinue wearing the mask.
Families can still choose to have students quarantine at home for 10 days as well and, with a negative test after day five, be allowed to return to school mask free on day eight.
This will allow asymptomatic students to remain in school with a mask.
“The primary reason for the change is to keep kids that are healthy in school,” interim superintendent Tim Foley said. “It will depend on what the parents want the child to do when it is determined the child has come into contact with a COVID-positive individual.”
As of Monday the district’s COVID numbers continued to dwindle with just two students testing positive with 16 student quarantines.
No staff member was quarantined as of Monday.
A student exposed to COVID and choosing to stay in school for the 10-day period will check in with a school nurse for wellness checks throughout the period.
“It’s a struggle,” school board chair Brandi Nelson said. “I want our healthy kids and quarantined kids to be in school.
“This seems to be the way to do it. It’s not fun for anyone, especially teachers policing this. But it should keep more kids in school and gets us to a better place.”
Powell and a handful of other school districts in the area have already been using a similar policy.
“I spoke with some administrators and some of the parents over there,” Foley said. “They all said the policy was working well for them.”
