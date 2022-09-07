As Krista Schoening was sworn in as the new postmaster for the Cody Post Office on Aug. 25, she raised her right hand, repeated the oath and smiled so hard her face was taut from the tightness in her cheeks.
After 24 years of working in the post office industry, Schoening said becoming postmaster had been a long but exciting journey.
“It was absolutely wonderful and ... it’s still kind of surreal to me,” Schoening said. “Having my district manager and my boss up here [for the ceremony] made it wonderful and having my family here, it was just the topping on the cake in getting this position.”
In high school, Schoening thought she wanted to go into sports medicine, but that changed after she helped her mother run Highway Contract Routes (HCR) for the U.S. Postal Service in Alaska. With HCR routes, workers carry mail over highways between designated points. It’s a contract awarded to a private service, according to the USPS website.
“I ran those for my mom when she went on a cruise, [and] I really liked it and enjoyed it,” Schoening said. “And it was just the best opportunity for a career for where I was at in my life.”
The following year, Schoening took the test to qualify for a post office position, scored well and was hired in Casper in January of 2000, moving to Wyoming from Alaska.
She started out as a city carrier, but after a few years went into management, becoming a supervisor in Powell. After 10 years at the Powell post office, Schoening was hired at the Cody post office.
She found joy in both her job as a mail carrier and her job as a supervisor.
“It was very natural for me to be a city carrier and carry mail,” Schoening said. “I loved being out in the weather, seeing my customers and making sure they were taken really well care of.
“I loved that I got to know quite a few of them really well and took care of some of my older ones that needed a little checking in on.”
As a supervisor, she continued to have that passion for others.
“I loved being in that position of supervisor and helping my carriers and my clerks get better at what they did and help them with the things I learned as a carrier,” Schoening said. “But I’ve loved them both.”
Around 12 years ago, she decided to become a postmaster, which required a great deal of training.
There was a week of training at USPS headquarters in Denver and other on-the-job training, such as learning the things a postmaster needs to know in order to take care of an office and to help fill in when another postmaster or supervisor is out of the office.
“Other than that, it’s really up to you to want to step forward and be in management and get a mentor to help you with that,” Schoening said. “And I knew it was definitely the path I wanted to go down.”
The last time Cody got a new postmaster was in 2019. As Schoening takes the helm, her goal is to make the post office even better.
“My goals moving forward are to definitely make the post office in general ... more inviting,” she said.
That includes repaving the parking lot, which happened a few weeks ago, as well as doing some landscaping and updating the post office’s exterior. And it also includes helping the clerks and carriers do an even better job than they’re already doing.
“My clerks and carriers are absolutely amazing on the frontline, [and] we have wonderful customer service,” Schoening said. “But we just want to find those little things that we can do even better for everybody.”
For her, becoming Cody’s new postmaster feels like coming home.
“It really meant a lot to me because this is something I’ve worked for,” Schoening said. “I’ve told my bosses for quite a few years that I want to stay in Cody, [and] so I’m really happy that I’m finally home.”
And she continues to be pleased with the choice she made 24 years ago to enter the post office industry.
“I couldn’t be happier [and], I am ecstatic to be with the post office,” Schoening said. “I just can’t wait to see the growth and happiness that being a postmaster will bring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.