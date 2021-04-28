More than a year after the pandemic began, car dealerships are still struggling to keep inventory on their lots, especially now that the economic recovery and federal stimulus have put more money in people’s pockets.
Even car rental businesses are struggling to acquire the vehicles needed to continue to provide that service.
The issues stem from the early days of COVID-19 and restrictions that shut down vehicle-manufacturing plants for months. The massive disruption in trade has delayed the process of creating the microchips that are a key feature of modern vehicles.
Car sales
Fremont Motor Co. sales manager Mike Alano said the reduction in new vehicle inventory that began with the pandemic is leading to a change in how people buy.
“A lot of people are ordering,” he said. “If you are putting in an order, those cars get built a lot faster than what I’m ordering for inventory, and you get what you want.
“In the car business you’re always trying to sell what you have off the lot. Now we’re probably ordering as many as we’re selling off the lot.”
Alano said there are two main reasons why a car dealership is struggling to get in inventory even as people are more willing than they’ve been in the past year to buy new vehicles.
When COVID-19 first began having an effect, Ford and Chrysler production plants closed for months.
“If you shut down eight weeks it takes exponentially longer to get caught back up,” he said. “And then there’s a shortage of microchips. That’s why new car inventory is so tough to get.”
Alano said the shortage comes at a time when the two manufacturers that provide Fremont vehicles are coming out with hot new models, such as the Bronco, and classics including F-250s and F-350s, both of which can only be ordered as they have no inventory.
Alano said the dealership has a buyer traveling all over to purchase used vehicles to offset the 70% drop in new vehicles on the lot, although he said Fremont’s used vehicle inventory is also down around 50%.
“We’re making sure we don’t miss a trade,” he said, adding that they’re willing to take vehicles, even if they need $1,000 or more of work, just to fill out inventory. “Sometimes you take a look at all the expenses, right now that really doesn’t come into play.”
Brett Whitlock, owner of Whitlock Motors, was at an auction Tuesday looking for used cars for his dealership. He and his staff travel as many as 700 miles to acquire good used vehicles.
“Its difficult, it’s a daily process for sure,” he said. “We use auctions, private individuals, other dealers. The good news is we’re probably selling 15-20% more than in the past. That creates your challenge right now, you’re constantly on the hunt for vehicles.”
He said the lot is down around 40% in inventory as trucks and SUVs especially are flying off the lot.
“People are purchasing cars, it’s just trying to find the right inventory all the time so it will keep turning as fast as it is,” Whitlock said. He feels sorry for the new car dealers who are being hit harder due to the manufacturers being behind in production.
“COVID created the downturn of all these manufacturing companies,” he said. “With the nuts and bolts manufacturers not being able to create nuts and bolts, the excess of supply has gone away.”
There is some good news on the horizon for Fremont as far as new cars.
Alano said while production was delayed on the new-look take on the classic Bronco, it should be at full swing by the end of the month, with those who ordered the vehicles finally starting to get hands on the wheels.
Alano is excited, too.
“They look really cool,” he said. “It’d be nice to see one in person.”
Rentals
Corey Field, manager for the local Hertz Car Rental, said his industry is “doing their best” to deal with the pandemic situation, despite some supply losses, even refurbishing cars it would typically be retiring just to sustain a sufficient fleet.
“We are doing everything in our power to have the fleet necessary,” he said. “We have a good, sizable fleet coming to Cody.”
Vance Watson, director of revenue management for Avis and Budget car rental at Yellowstone Regional Airport, said most car rental fleets nationally are down by almost 40% and as recently as early April he said they had canceled new car orders. He doesn’t forecast this improving much over the summer and expects to sell out bookings entirely at certain times.
“This isn’t just an issue for Cody, Wyoming, it’s everywhere,” he said. “There’s going to be a car shortage, period, at every single market we’re at and the highest rates we’ve ever seen.”
Todd Simmons, owner of Choice Aviation, said 2020 was already a difficult year for meeting car-rental demand even before the national shortages started to take effect. He said in order to meet demand they’ve had employees travel to pull rental cars from Casper, Denver and Billings and local car dealerships, and have also placed customers in U-Haul vans.
“And that was supposedly before there was a shortage in vehicles,” he said. “If that’s what we had to endure in 2020 to make ends meet, I get really panicked what it looks like in ’21.”
Barbara Lam-Hales, field supervisor for Overland West, which runs the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty car rentals in Cody, said when rental revenue dried up early on in the pandemic it caused them to greatly reduce their fleet on-hand. She said they were then taken by surprise when travelers started flooding the area later in the summer, but corporate business flyers still have not returned.
Choice loses private reservations when people do not have access to cars to rent, Simmons said.
“It’s very discouraging when we simply can’t meet the demand of our customers,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.