An upscale, 30,978 square-foot, 2-acre retreat proposed in Clark was opposed last week by the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission in a unanimous vote.
The dude ranch known as Soori Wyoming, proposed by Singapore architect Soo Chan, was determined by the P&Z board to be lacking conformity with its surroundings.
“I’m a big fan of private property rights in nine out of ten cases,” P&Z member Bob Ferguson said. “This is one of those cases affecting not only neighbors on either side of it but also the entire community.”
The project is still not dead in the water as the P&Z decision is only a recommendation. The project has not been officially rescinded and as part of the process required for a special use permit, will go before the county commissioners at some point in the future.
Plans for the two-story eco retreat include 14 structures, an outdoor swimming pool, a small gymnasium, one-person spa treatment room and 11 cabins to house up to 34 guests. The 161-acre parcel is located immediately east of the Clarks Fork Canyon and south of County Road 8VC.
The project’s organizers, known as Clarks Fork Canyon WY, LLC in the special use permit application, promoted the resort as “an ecologically-empathetic retreat, created to inspire and empower travelers in the exploration of new ways of creating, thinking and living on our finite, green and blue planet.” Soori is planned to be primarily solar powered with secondary electricity coming from Rocky Mountain Power.
During the Jan. 19 commission meeting, the organizers said they purposely left their application submitted on Nov. 12 unfinished so they could gauge public opinion on the project before committing too much time to it.
“We typically don’t bring an application in front of the Commission so incomplete of information in the application,” P&Z Director Joy Hill said. “They chose to proceed because they want to see what obstacles they have before them.”
There is no well on the property and several deficiencies were noted on a bridge leading to the property. No clear answer was given as to how the 2,000 gallons of septic water expected to be used per day would be effectively managed.
Although the project has a mailing address in New York City, it would be Chan’s first in his Soori resort line to be located in the United States. He has designed high-rise apartments and upscale condominiums in Singapore and NYC and boutique villas in Bali.
Of the roughly 20 Clark residents who spoke at the meeting held at the Park County Courthouse, not one expressed support for the project. Many said this project would be a better fit in Jackson and criticized the visual appearance of the sand-toned, half-oval shaped building.
“I’m against this,” Kathy Ackley said. “We came here for a nice, peaceful and quiet place and this is going to cause that to go away.”
Wyoming Game and Fish provided input on the project and expressed concern about the effect the resort would have on big game species like mule deer and elk range in the area.
After the commission made its decision, Chan and his staff asked county staff about what they could build on the property that does not require special use permitting and public notice in the General Rural 35-Acre zoned area. They were informed they may be allowed to construct a standard residence or residences as long as they fit with certain requirements. Chan responded to this, saying they might consider building a ranch house instead of the proposed project.
“This is a good process, our team knew this was going to be a process,” Chan said. “If the community objects, there’s no point in moving forward.”
