The Park County Democrats hashed out a county platform, elected delegates to the state convention and passed a resolution on public lands during its county convention Saturday at the Cody Library’s Grizzly Room.
The party also gave away shirts supporting Ukraine as door prizes and members ate hand pies from Gestalt Studios as they fine-tuned their stances on a variety of issues.
Around 20 registered Democrats showed up, along with one Republican who, vice chair Mike Specht said, was attending with the idea of possibly switching parties.
A couple of independents, including former state house candidate Cindy Bennett, were also present to take part in the process.
The platform to send to the state convention had been boiled down from more than three pages two years ago to less than half that length. Past president Kelly Tamblyn said it was a way to make it more of an effective document on the campaign trail.
“That’s the beauty of how it’s set up,” she said. “It opens lots of lines of conversation.”
One of the biggest issues discussed during the finalizing of the platform regarded public lands.
Members at one point made a motion to specify in their county platform to favor the legality of corner crossing. Both Paul Fees and John Osgood objected not to the spirit of the amendment being proposed, but to the simple fact of not wanting to make the platform too specific.
“It’s difficult to defend a platform that is too specific,” said Fees, the party parliamentarian.
Chair Jan Kliewer said the discussions on words in a plank were one of the most important parts of the meeting.
“I love this because words really do matter,” he said.
“So does punctuation,” someone else quipped from the crowd.
So, while the platform language remained more generally in support of maintaining access to public lands, Specht later proposed a resolution in support of the four out-of-state hunters currently in court against a landowner in southern Wyoming who had pressed charges when the hunters crossed from one parcel of public land to another on a corner, with private land on both sides.
The Democrats also spent time discussing a plank favoring the ability of private businesses and institutions, such as schools and colleges, denying people the right to carry firearms on the premises.
Language was also tweaked on a plank supporting sustainable energy development as some members were concerned as to whether the initial wording was too severe in condemning fossil fuels – a major economic force in the state.
Most of the other planks, from supporting the right of women to access abortions to transparency in government, were passed unanimously with little to no discussion.
