There isn’t much that Stefanie Bell hasn’t seen. In the last two decades, she has been part of every major decision the Cody School Board has made. Now, she wants to help guide the district again.
“I love the work of the school board,” Bell said. “I’m just deeply invested … I’m a teacher. It’s what I went to school for, taught briefly before starting our family. I love education.”
In the past two decades, Bell has hired superintendents, dealt with cuts to the budget, made votes on controversial policies and helped guide the district through a pandemic. Her proudest accomplishment?
“What I will always be most proud of is ... when you give equitable opportunity to students,” Bell said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter whether or not your parents graduated from college, graduated from high school, didn’t graduate from high school. All of these opportunities are available to you.”
The potential for a 10% budget cut looms on the horizon. It wouldn’t be the first time Bell has helped the district through a major cut.
“I’ve been through three or four budgetary reductions,” Bell said. “2016 was the last major one. We reduced the budget that year between $450,000-$500,000. That’s a lot. My preference is always in attrition.”
Bell said in the past, attrition has been achieved by offering early retirement packages and “pray[ing] your heart out” that they come in the right places. She also said changes at the state level through the education recalibration committee may increase class sizes, particularly at the elementary level.
“Once again, I think they’ll be driven by attrition,” Bell said, stressing the importance of listening to the constituents in the process. “When you spoke earlier about fresh thoughts and fresh thinking, that’s very important, but in these crucial times, is it important to have somebody on the board who’s actually seen major budget cuts? Actually been a part of that planning?”
It won’t be until after recalibration finishes that the district will know how much they have to work with and where they can find a place to save.
“I think we’re going to have to lean on our community,” Bell said. “I think the community has always valued education, and I look forward to some of the solutions that are forwarded from the community.”
