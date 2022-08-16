Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) barely held off challenger Nina Webber by less than 100 votes in the Republican primary Tuesday night. And Scott Steward will join incumbents Dossie Overfield and Lloyd Thiel on the county commission.
In the other county elected races all incumbents won, while Cody Gortmaker won the coroner primary and Debra Carroll the clerk of district court race.
Turnout high
Midterm primaries often see the lowest vote turnouts of any elections in Park County, but this one could be bucking the trend.
County clerk Colleen Renner said there were long lines throughout the day at the Cody Auditorium and a long line at the end of the day at the Park County Fairgrounds. CJ Baker with the elections office said staff expect a record primary turnout with 17,679 actively registered voters at the end of the day Tuesday and more registering Tuesday.
Following are Park County results from all local and statewide contested primary races. Results will be updated as new precincts are tallied. All 29 precincts have reported for the unofficial final results:
