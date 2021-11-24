A civil lawsuit has been filed in Park County District Court by local firearms manufacturer Gunwerks, alleging Forward Cody failed to follow through on a contractual agreement to provide the kind of facility they had agreed upon. Gunwerks accuses Forward Cody of breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good and fair dealing. No amount of monetary relief has been specified at this time.
That 43,396-square-foot building, located at 201 Blackburn Ave., does exist and serves Gunwerks today, but not to the quality and specifications CEO Aaron Davidson said he expected when he entered into the contract with Forward Cody and the State of Wyoming. In July 2018, the Cody City Council agreed to support a state grant and loan application submitted by Forward Cody.
“We worked so hard to create an awesome environment for our employees with room to grow,” Davidson said in a press release. “Unfortunately, we ended up with a constant reminder of Forward Cody’s failure to deliver the promised project. We were forced to file a lawsuit after Forward Cody ignored our attempts to resolve the issues.”
The lawsuit was filed on Monday.
James Klessens, CEO of Forward Cody, had no comment on the lawsuit when reached by phone on Wednesday morning and said it was the first time he had been informed about its existence. He also reiterated multiple times that the facility does exist.
The Wyoming Business Council funded a $3 million loan and $3 million grant package to construct a manufacturing facility for the company. The purpose of the deal was to allow Gunwerks to expand its production of firearms, ammunition and sporting optics with the promise of adding 75 full-time jobs thanks to the expansion. Davidson said the company has upheld its end of the bargain, investing $750,000 of its own funds in the facility and employing 75 people.
Under the agreement, Forward Cody was in charge of retaining and hiring the appropriate design and construction professionals for the project, and executing all related contracts to Gunwerks’ desire.
Davidson said his company has followed through on the promise of employment, in addition to supporting the tax base and buying equipment for the facility. The 30-year state loan carries 1.5% interest. The annual lease payment Gunwerks has agreed to pay Forward Cody is $154,416, which is going toward the debt service with the state.
Forward Cody is leasing the property to Gunwerks for five years until 2025 before Davidson has the option to buy. Now, due to the shortcomings of the building’s construction, he said he is unsure if he wants to build an addition to or buy it.
“I’m not going to do an addition if I’m not even sure I want to buy a building with defects,” Davidson said.
Construction
Davidson said there are “millions of dollars” of shortcomings in the building’s construction, “riddled with defects and errors,” according to the court filing. He said specifically, there are major issues with the sheetrock, concrete, metal siding and the site’s lack of the necessary design to drain water properly. The court filing also listed complaints about the installation and operation of the building’s HVAC systems, ceiling heights, door and window flashings, and construction and design of the shooting tunnel.
“These have a fairly significant impact to us,” Davidson said.
The court filing also accuses Forward Cody of approving change orders to the project unilaterally and without consultation that increased the overall cost of the project.
Davidson said when it came to disputing issues with the contractor on the project, Sletten Construction, it felt as if Forward Cody were not on their side.
“They didn’t back us up,” Davidson said. “We didn’t have them on our side when it came to bringing the building up to specifications.”
Sletten did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Davidson said the project was completed about six months late and during the last few months of work, there was rarely a project manager seen on site.
Davidson said his legal issue is with Forward Cody and not Sletten. He said if Forward Cody had made sure Sletten upheld the promises made in the contractual agreement, there would be no shortcomings in the construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.