A Cody man is progressing with a plan to build a new playground in town after taking inspiration from his children.
Tim Poley came up with the idea while taking his children around to a number of Cody’s parks.
He saw the worn out playground at the softball complex on East Sheridan and decided to do something about it.
“I thought it would be a cool way to give back to the community, raising some money and putting a playground someplace with a lot of traffic that would get a lot of use,” he said.
At a Nov. 9 meeting, after months of fundraising, Poley told city council members he had enough money to be able to implement his vision of a new playground at the softball complex.
The old playground was recently torn down by the city.
Poley said his plan has been to get the project completed without having to ask the city for a large amount of funding.
To that end, the local group Next Gen has agreed to pay $250 for maintenance per year for the first five years.
The park cost is expected to be roughly $175,000 and will be paid for by the funds Poley is raising.
He already has enough to put deposits on the playground equipment, he said.
Those who donated will have the opportunity to help put the playground together during a community build day.
Great Western Recreation, a Utah playground company, is providing the equipment.
“As soon as we have approvals, get permits, then we’re good to go with it,” Poley said.
