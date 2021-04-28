Multiple agencies are investigating a body found Monday afternoon on the road in Frannie.
At 2:04 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased male lying in the roadway on Lane 5W.
Deputies from Park and Big Horn counties responded along with North Big Horn Hospital emergency staff. The subject was pronounced deceased upon arrival by emergency personnel.
At this time, the sheriff’s offices of Park and Big Horn counties and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation are actively investigating the incident.
The release of the subject’s identity is pending completion of an autopsy and notification of the next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.