Road crews from S&S Builders are continuing their progress up 17th Street as the road construction season continues to wind down. Crews are wrapping up work on the Alger Avenue/17th Street intersection and if the weather holds, will finish that work and begin heading farther up the hill.
Grinding work had to be temporarily paused along Sheridan, but will finish when crews return to do that work the week of Dec. 7, said WYDOT Engineer Todd Frost. The areas to be ground are at the East Sheridan and 17th Street intersection and the stretch of road between 15th and 16th streets.
Frost also said crews would have to return in the summer to Sheridan Avenue to do some sealing work on the road, while Ed Epperson of S&S Builders said work would have to be done on some of the ramps on that street when the weather is warmer.
Workers will be taking a long weekend over the Thanksgiving holiday and return to work on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.