Tim Hart, a Cody resident and wildland firefighter was critically injured while fighting a fire in southern New Mexico on Monday.
According to the Forest Service, Hart took a hard fall during a fire jump when his parachute did not release. He was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in El Paso, Texas where he remained in critical condition as of Friday.
"The Forest Service is focused on caring for him and his family," said Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana.
Daley did not have information available on what Hart's exact injuries are.
Daley said Hart had been working for a hotshot crew based in West Yellowstone for the past three years in a seasonal role. He also has been a wildland firefighter since 2006.
Hart was fighting the Eicks Fire, located on private land in the Animas Mountains along the rugged Continental Divide.
His gofundme page has already raised $58,258 for his cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.