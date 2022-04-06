More than 50 people jam-packed the county commissioners meeting room on Tuesday to express their desire for hand counting of ballots in this August’s primary election. The meeting stemmed from a proposal initiated in the Park County Republican Men’s Club to test the accuracy of voting machines by hand counting every single ballot cast in the county this fall.
Boone Tidwell, one of the leaders of the proposal, said he views the experiment as a way to fact check the results tabulated by voting machines.
“We’re not trying to unseat the machine,” he said. “We are trying to prove the validity of our vote.”
Tidwell stressed that there would be no voter privacy sacrificed by running the experiment and that ballots would only be counted after they went through the machines. Ballot privacy is a requirement under Wyoming law. Previously, Tidwell had wanted to count the ballots before they went in the machines.
In March, he and former Park County Republican Party Chairman Larry French ran mock elections at each of the county’s high schools, with a total of about 200 votes cast. French said once the process was smoothed out, a second count of all the ballots took about 35 minutes to count, with each ballot taking about 90 seconds to record.
With a smaller counting staff stationed at each of the county’s nine voting locations, French said it would take 2-3 hours to count about 300 ballots. In the 2020 general election in Park County, 16,815 ballots were cast, meaning it will take around 186 total man hours to count all the ballots by hand with the same turnout this fall.
Commissioner Joe Tilden mentioned in 2020 how many residents spoke out against the county’s proposal to close the Clark voting location. The county decided to keep the location open upon the commitment made by many they would volunteer and help at the location, a promise Tilden said went unfulfilled.
“We had all these volunteers, the volunteers never showed up,” he said. “We were still scrambling.”
French said it would be their goal to have at least three counters at each precinct. Tidwell said the entire count would be streamed live online.
Dave McMillan, a Park County Republican Party committeeman, and French claimed that initiating the hand count stems from nonpartisan support and mentioned how Jan Kliewer, Park County Democratic Party chairman, was in attendance. Kliewer never got the chance to speak during the meeting but afterward clarified he does not think there is a need to hand count ballots, but does not oppose the experiment if it increases trust in elections.
“My party has made it clear that we are confident and supportive of our current election system,” he said in an email.
Each of the organizers advocating for the hand count expressed their belief that voting machines deserve more scrutiny. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency is currently reviewing a report made by Alex Halderman, a voting technology specialist and director of the University of Michigan’s Center for Computer Security and Society, where he alleged “multiple severe security flaws” that would allow bad actors to install malicious software on Dominion voting machines, but also said he did not see any evidence this occurred during the 2020 election.
“As an election judge, I can tell you that we didn’t see any irregularities,” French said. “But we can’t go inside that little machine and understand what it’s doing either.”
Wyoming only uses ES&S machines, which are not directly connected to the internet.
In Georgia and Wisconsin state officials are analyzing unproven claims of illegal ballot harvesting, voter coercion and outright bribery alleged to happen during the 2020 election.
“My fear … is if the results of 61 lawsuits of voter fraud thrown out nationwide doesn’t inspire confidence, what will?” Kliewer wrote.
The Help America Vote Act of 2002 brought about the digital voting machines that are used today.
McMillan mentioned a January ABC/Ipsos poll that showed that only 30% of Democrats and 12% of Republicans were “very confident” in the nation’s elections, and only 59% said they were at least “somewhat” confident in the nation’s elections. This question does not specifically address sources of skepticism among voters, which has ranged from the questioning of voting machines, to a believed deterioration of voting rights.
“We want to enable oversight and transparency,” McMillan said, explaining their desire to perform the hand count as an “accounting process.”
Tidwell implored Tilden, who expressed skepticism about hand counts, saying he was “really concerned no one is going to vote” in the election this fall if they don’t perform a hand count. In 2020, nearly an identical margin of county voters cast their vote for former President Donald Trump as in 2016.
“Whatever decision you make today, folks, we think will have consequences,” Tidwell said. “Not only here in Park County, but on a state level and possibly a national level. There is a lot of attention on this particular issue right here and what we’re doing here is for you guys, so we’re asking you to please choose wisely.”
Tidwell said after the meeting, he would continue to explore his options for performing a hand count even if the experiment is rejected by the commissioners. He said in the event there is any discrepancy between the hand count and machine vote, they will give precedence to the machine count in the short term, but will address the issue with the legislature in the future.
Legality
One of the biggest topics of debate during Tuesday’s more than an hour long discussion was the legality of hand counting ballots. Tidwell mentioned a few different laws from the Wyoming Constitution. The most specific excerpt states that, “The legislature shall pass laws to secure the purity of elections, and guard against abuses of the elective franchise.”
State statute conflicts with the hand count in that “Ballots designed to be counted by machines, each individual vote shall be determined by the voting equipment and shall not be determined subjectively by human tabulation.”
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, accompanied by Park County Deputy Clerk Hans Odde, watched the meeting virtually from Cheyenne. Buchanan said in his opinion, he does not believe either election or volunteers have the legal right to hand count ballots.
“What is proposed right now for counting ballots to me … we do not have that authorization under current law,” he said.
Buchanan said although the Constitution does override state statute, until a court of law rules a statute unconstitutional, it must be followed.
Buchanan mentioned how the state is working with the University of Wyoming to audit a percentage of ballots from all 23 counties – as it does after every election – to verify the legitimacy of the 2020 election, and will now do a similar process in a pre-election audit. They will also perform a process similar to the hand count, where staff will compare actual ballot cast to what a machine showed. Staff will then inspect the ballots and how they are recorded through the machine.
The commissioners were noncommittal when it came to offering support for the experiment, but a few like Lee Livingston and Lloyd Thiel said they might support it if it was determined legal by County Attorney Bryan Skoric and could be performed without adding any cost to the county or extra work for its employees.
Time and effort
The Park County clerk’s office is opposing the experiment, saying it is not legal and will infringe on voter privacy, even if ballots are not counted until after they go through the machines. In a document submitted to the commissioners before the meeting, the clerks also said hand counting the ballots would interfere with Buchanan’s post-audit procedures.
Park County Clerk Colleen Renner said she only recognized a few of Tuesday’s attendees as past election judges, and said during her eight years as county clerk, has only had two people come to witness the testing of machines before each election – an event advertised well beforehand.
“That’s like explaining to a dude how a packsaddle works,” Tidwell said.
French also said the group would like the county to not count absentee ballots until the day of the election. Due to the pandemic, the State allowed counties to start processing the ballots three business days before the election. Renner said it took her staff of 18 two days to process the 6,000 ballots it received. She also clarified that these ballots were processed in the voting machines before the election closed, but were not counted until after the polls closed.
She said it would cost the county money to do the hand count because of the need to train extra election judges. Renner also said state law may also require that they be paid.
Polls close at 7 p.m., giving hand counters a limited amount of time to complete their duties, as state laws require that unofficial results be submitted to the secretary of state’s office by no later than 10:30 p.m. on election night.
“These unofficial results are posted to the Park County website allowing voters and all other concerned parties to know unofficial results the same day of the election,” the clerks office reported. “With hand counting this would likely not be the case, and waiting for the election results may increase distrust and cause concern.”
If the hand count runs only as a fact check this issue may be a moot point, but at least one head judge may still be required to oversee the hand counting, an individual who likely will have been working since the early morning hours that day.
“Maybe there isn’t any more cost, but there’s a hell lot more work on these precincts for the election judges to do this experiment,” Thiel said.
