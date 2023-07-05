The case of the Cody man charged in June with stalking and aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, her mother and her new boyfriend all while brandishing a pistol was transferred to Park County District Court on June 22.
After being granted a bond modification, Bryce Perl, 21, was ordered to stay nearly two football field lengths away from the victim.
“If there’s any whiff of you contacting her or coming close to her, you’ll be arrested,” Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah told Perl at his June 22 preliminary hearing.
Perl was further ordered to turn all of his firearms into the Park County Law Enforcement Center.
During the preliminary hearing, Cody Police Officer Trevor Budd testified about the alleged stalking incident on June 11.
Budd said Perl had driven to the victim’s house, and told her to come out and talk with him while he stayed in the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, they had been in a dating relationship for two-and-a-half years, and had lived together during this time, but the relationship ended approximately six months ago.
“Perl was bringing up points in their relationship and trying to regain closure to their relationship status,” Budd said. “The conversation became heated. He removed a pistol from between the seat cushions, placed it on his lap and said ‘if you, your boyfriend or your mother come out of that house, I’m going to shoot all three of you.’”
The victim told Budd, “a lot of unwanted contact had been coming from Mr. Perl,” and she had told Perl to stop contacting her multiple times, Budd said at the hearing.
Budd said he then requested the Powell Police Department to arrest Perl and transport him to the Park County Detention Center. During the arrest, a gun was found in Perl’s vehicle in the center console, which matched the description given by the victim, Budd said.
While at the detention center, Perl denied having the pistol out during his conversation with the victim at her home, the affidavit said.
“He then changed his story to the pistol being out, but on the passenger seat of his pickup,” Budd wrote in the affidavit. “Perl ultimately, after repeat edly confronting him with his lies, admitted to having the gun out when he made the statement regarding shooting the trio.”
Perl was charged with stalking based on the phone calls he had made within a short period of time, Budd said.
“There were 44 unanswered calls within 24 hours,” Budd said. “The cellphone calls and messages she did respond to were out of desperation to try to get him to leave her alone.”
In his cross-examination of Budd, Timothy Blatt — Perl’s counsel — said Perl had not actually threatened the victim with the firearm.
“By stating he was going to shoot all three of them, that was threatening her too,” Budd responded.
Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele told Judge Darrah there was enough probable cause to bind the case over to District Court.
“He had a weapon on his lap and articulating the threat he was going to use it on the three individuals in his presence,” Eichele said. “The victim took that as a threat and she retreated to her house and called law enforcement.”
Darrah agreed, sending the case to District Court.
Blatt subsequently requested Darrah modify Perl’s bond from a $5,000 cash bond to a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
“We’d ask for a cash or surety bond to give Mr. Perl an opportunity to get a bail bondsman to help post that bond,” Blatt said.
Blatt said Perl did not have enough cash to pay $5,000, and was requesting the bond modification because Perl has substantial ties to the community, was a low flight risk and had no prior criminal history.
“This is an allegation that does involve a firearm. However, it does not appear there is evidence it was ever pointed at anyone,” Blatt said. “There were allegations that there were some threats made. I would submit to the court that they were somewhat conditional threats ... and that’s a bit different than coming out and threatening to do something.”
“I believe that the danger to the community is low,” Blatt continued.
Eichele argued for the bond to remain as it was originally ordered.
Darrah, however, modified the bond, but added several conditions, including ordering Perl not to contact the victim, her mother or her boyfriend and not to consume alcohol.
Perl was restricted from texting and using social media or a third party to contact the victim.
“You’re not to be within 500 feet of [the victim’s] residence or any location where she works, stays or resides,” Darrah said.
If convicted, Perl could face up to 11 years in prison and have to pay a maximum $10,750 fine.
