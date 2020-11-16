CASPER (WNE) – Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and Sen Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, will likely lead the Wyoming Legislature for the next two years after a remote vote of the Republican caucus Saturday morning.
Barlow, who now serves as house majority floor leader, is on track to replace Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, as speaker at the conclusion of the Casper lawmaker’s unusual second term this year.
The final tally in Barlow’s favor, 32-18, came against Sheridan Republican Rep. Mark Jennings, a state GOP activist who has never held a leadership position or a committee chairmanship.
Jennings said his impromptu run was an effort to give lawmakers who support all the tenets of the Republican Party platform a greater voice in the Legislature.
Several other members of the Legislature — Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, staved off challenges of their own from more conservative opponents and appear headed to become majority floor leader and speaker pro tempore, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.