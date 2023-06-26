A horse drawn carriage service based in Arizona has been given approval by the Cody City Council to operate downtown, most likely traveling along Beck Avenue and Rumsey Avenue, only using Sheridan Avenue to cross.
Council members gave unanimous approval of a taxi license for Pair A Dice Carriages during its June 6 meeting. The license will be good until December 31 of this year, and the applicant can apply for annual renewals.
“This would be a unique service and not in direct competition with current licensed taxi license holders,” the agenda report said. “Staff would like to note that current taxi license holders ... do not provide this unique opportunity.”
City Administrative Services Officer Cindy Baker told council members that the applicant, Taylor van Zyl, would like to start operating the week of June 12 after paying her fees.
According to the agenda report, van Zyl plans on operating during the summer season and possibly early fall.
Her application said she will charge between $15 to $20 for each ride, but the cost could be less if someone just wants to “jump on and go a few blocks.”
All drivers have undergone fingerprinting and background checks as well, the agenda report said.
According to van Zyl’s application, her set up will include a 16-passenger wagonette and a stagecoach.
She wrote in her application that Pair A Dice Carriages currently operates in Arizona during the winter months doing weddings, parties, wagon rides, tours and parades, but she wanted a location to operate for the summer season.
“I believe Cody would be a fantastic opportunity,” her application said. “I think my wagon and stagecoach would allow for a true authentic western experience as tourists and locals alike are toted and delivered around town like they used to travel in the days of the Old West.”
“Patrons would be able to relax and truly soak in the sights of Cody traveling this way,” the application continued. “The sound of horse hooves on the pavement creates a feeling that allows passengers to dream of the days of the Wild West and become enthralled in the western heritage of Cody.”
Van Zyl included a rough draft of her route, which would span between 8th Street and 15th Street on Beck Avenue and Cody Avenue, her application said.
“I would also like the option to cross Sheridan [Avenue] at the lights to be able to travel Rumsey Avenue if needed,” the application said.
A pickup/drop off point would be at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West as well as at the corner of Beck Avenue and 12th Street by the Irma Hotel, the application said.
Her operating hours would be Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and possibly on Monday and Tuesdays on busy weeks, her application said.
Mike Darby of the Irma Hotel, who said he had been in contact with van Zyl, told city council she plans to keep her horses at the rodeo grounds.
He added that “she’s really cognizant of the traffic in town, is really aware of our needs and what we need to do to keep us safe. I think it’s a great thing for the town to try.”
In her application, van Zyl said safety was her number one priority. She would have a slow moving vehicle sign on the back of the wagon and stagecoach, both of which would also have lights for operating in the dark. And, both vehicles will have flashing brake lights, the application said.
To keep the streets clean, her application said manure bags would be used, and she would clean up any spillover.
