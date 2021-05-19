Sleeping Giant Ski Area will not be running its summer zipline this year in order to work on more infrastructure for the next winter season, owner Nick Piazza announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.
“Our promise to Park County was always centered on the ski season and while we regret we will not take part in what, by all accounts, should be an incredible tourist season, our review of the winter season suggested to us that we need more depth on our management team and to focus on infrastructure development projects if we want to get to the quality level we want to reach at Sleeping Giant,” he wrote. “This year’s SG team did a great job getting the mountain running and keeping it going throughout the winter season but there are lots of areas for improvement and that’s where we will focus our energy this summer.”
He announced the appointment of Cody High School graduate Kristen Mueller to the oversight role at Sleeping Giant.
“She has been working for our family and our other businesses as a federal compliance officer since the end of 2020 and has agreed to oversee improvements to Sleeping Giant’s operations and development,” Piazza wrote.
Piazza said the company recently provided the U.S. Forest Service with a development plan to invest more than $2.5 million in the mountain over the next five years, including a potential $1 million investment in infrastructure modernization and lodging that would be ready in 2021-2022. He said they are exploring options to hold a few concerts and the Giant will be available to rent for weddings and other events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.