The Cody Gun Slingers have begun their entertainment outside of the Irma Hotel after the Cody City Council approved the group’s request for a street closure and to use a knife during their performance.
The council’s action came during its June 6 meeting.
The Cody Gun Slingers provide “daily dramatic western re-enactment shows to entertain the general public and visitors of Cody,” the agenda report said. “The Cody Gun Slingers will provide a scripted theatrical type event that re-enacts old western days.”
The group had also initially requested that the site safety manager be allowed to perform nightly, but due to concerns from Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker and several council members, that portion of the request was denied.
“Usually, this comes before you on the consent agenda, but this year we have a change in leadership and a change in names,” Baker told council members.
He requested the Cody Gun Slingers continue to abide by the conditions and recommendations first put into place in 2016.
One such condition requires an independent party who does not participate in the show to be designated as the site safety manager, according to the agenda report.
The person has to be on site at all times during the shows to monitor overall safety, and has final say over any safety issues, the agenda report said.
All firearms used during the event are under his or her direct control even when being held by an actor, the agenda report said.
Baker told the council “these conditions are not Chief Baker’s made up conditions” but that he had done “extensive research across the country” to prepare these conditions.
He looked at other similar shows from Civil War reenactments to the O.K. Corral Gunfight reenactment in Tombstone, Ariz.
“I even consulted with the Screen Actors Guild to determine how [reenactments] are done on Hollywood sets,” Baker said. “These conditions are based on those recommendations and those best practices, applied specifically to Cody.”
He recommended the site safety manager stay “away from the action, away from acting in the show.”
“You’ve got to have a big, broad view of an issue to ensure safety,” Baker continued. “You can’t do that from a position of acting. You have to be able to watch the entire event and ensure ... the firearms they use, the location, the visitors are all dealt with in a safe manner.”
Cody Gun Slingers president Bob Haitsma initially told council he would like the safety manager to be able to perform in the show on the nights when needed.
“We can get short-staffed, and we just can’t provide a quality show with only three or four people out there,” he said.
But Mike Darby of the Irma Hotel agreed with Baker.
“When you’re out there doing the show, you’re worried about your line ... and you need to be totally removed from that,” he said.
Mayor Matt Hall said the safety conditions outlined in years past should continue to be followed.
Council member Lee Ann Reiter said allowing the site safety manager to perform in the show puts safety second, and “we can’t have that in any situation.”
Baker, however, did approve of the street closure and the use of a knife during the show, with the stipulation that it not be used within 10 feet of the audience.
A closure of 12th Street from Sheridan Avenue to Beck will occur by 5 p.m. with no parking signs being put up at 4 p.m. A “no left turn” sign will also be put out, prohibiting westbound traffic on Sheridan Avenue to turn onto 12th Street. The street will be reopened by 7 p.m., the agenda report said.
The show is set to occur daily Monday through Saturday starting at 5:30 and ending around 6:45 p.m. The last performance will be Sept. 22, the agenda report said.
(1) comment
I sure hope they don't decide to throw the knife at someone, kinda like the shooting.
