The Cody Gun Slingers have begun their entertainment outside of the Irma Hotel after the Cody City Council approved the group’s request for a street closure and to use a knife during their performance.

Mitch Asay

I sure hope they don't decide to throw the knife at someone, kinda like the shooting.

