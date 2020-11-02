WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), released the following statement on the president’s signing of S. 3051, America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) Act, into law. The new law includes several important provisions for Wyoming.
“President Trump has signed the most significant wildlife conservation and sportsmen’s law in decades,” said Barrasso. “The ACE Act will help protect elk, mule deer, bison and so many more amazing species in Wyoming. The law establishes a task force to address the growing problem of chronic wasting disease. It will compensate ranchers for lost livestock from predator attacks and help combat dangerous invasive species. Conservationists, hunters, anglers, and farmers all agree that the ACE Act is a win for the people of Wyoming and America’s wildlife. It’s a great example of what can be accomplished when Republicans and Democrats work together to get something done.”
