Mark Cothern, 62, of Clark, died Oct. 15 after his side-by-side veered off a dirt road near County Road 1AB.
The call came in at 3:42 p.m. that day.
Cothern was found underneath his Polaris Ranger, the Park County Sheriff’s Office reported. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be involved, said Park County Coroner Tim Power. He said the death was the result of blunt-force trauma.
Cothern, a Michigander-turned-Wyomingite, was a lover of the outdoors, motorcycles and rescue dogs. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Teri Cothern, and many family members in the Midwest and South.
