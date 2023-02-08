Park County saw a decrease in crime last year, according to the Park County Sheriff Office’s annual report.
“Our job here is to protect and serve and take care of the people of Park County, so for us to be able to say that crime has decreased is a wonderful thing,” PCSO Public Information Officer Monte McClain said.
According to the annual report, last year, the Park County Sheriff’s Office saw various decreases — from a decline in patrol activity and patrol incidents to a reduction in the amount of calls made to dispatch and in the average inmate population.
There were also decreases in the number of arrests and traffic stops, with total arrests by Park County law enforcement down by 11% and traffic stops down by 41% in 2022.
“Not as many people called [dispatch],” McClain said, explaining that the lack of calls meant less patrol activity, fewer arrests and fewer traffic stops.
“We’re always patrolling, but if there’s not a crime being reported or we’re not observing any speeders, then we’re not going to have anything to do per se,” he added.
McClain said the decrease in traffic stops is also an indicator that drivers were committing fewer traffic violations in 2022.
“When we’re dealing with the public, there’s times where they’re more cooperative, [and] there’s times where they’re less cooperative,” McClain said. “Last year, they appear to have been more cooperative [in obeying traffic laws].”
Last year, one of the main reasons for traffic stops was speeding, McClain said. But, the public did better with vehicle registration.
“With last year, there weren’t a whole lot of issues traffic-wise,” he said. “Our biggest thing was speed, but we had less people that forgot to put their tags on their vehicle when they got them renewed.”
But, deputies will continue to be vigilant in conducting traffic stops in 2023.
“Our philosophy at the sheriff’s office is we’re going to provide education to the public,” McClain said. “We don’t write as many citations, and we could write an awful lot more, but our job is to make sure the public is aware of the fact they’re breaking the law.
“And we try to educate them on why that’s not right as opposed to writing tickets,” he continued. “That’s one of the things the new deputies really enjoy is traffic stops and getting out and doing enforcement.”
The annual report also showed a drop in the average inmate population at the Park County Detention Center from 43 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. There were also fewer detention bookings by both the PCSO and the Cody Police Department last year, according to the report.
McClain said Covid-19 was one of the factors impacting inmate populations throughout the state in 2022.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of active warrant hunting because most facilities wouldn’t take prisoners due to Covid,” he said. “The effects of Covid are still lingering in terms of law enforcement. There were jails across the state that wouldn’t accept prisoners.
“If we arrested on their warrant, they would tell us, ‘Nope, we’re not going to extradite them because we have a Covid outbreak in our jail or due to staffing,” he continued. “So we did see an increase in denials of extraditions.”
But, McClain said the decrease in inmate population in Park County was mostly due to the decrease in calls for service.
“If somebody needs to go to jail in our county, they go to jail,” he said.
According to the annual report, PSCO communications officers handled about 22,000 calls for service last year, which was roughly 1,500 fewer calls received in 2021.
Throughout the year, deputies responded to roughly 9,500 total patrol incidents in 2022.
That number included 889 traffic stops, 302 criminal investigations, 697 non-criminal investigations, 184 felony and misdemeanor arrests, 111 motor vehicle crash investigations, 94 warrant service attempts, 2,864 motor vehicle inspections, 508 animal calls and 1,277 civil service attempts, according to the report.
PCSO’s plan for 2023 is to simply continue to do their jobs.
“There’s a lot of agencies across the state that experienced a decline last year, and that’s a good thing,” McClain said. “[And] we’re glad that the public is not needing the services of law enforcement as much ... [but] unfortunately, crime will never go away.”
To view the annual report, visit parkcountysheriff-wy.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Annual-Report-2022.pdf.
