Though the parade through town that turned a fleet of vehicles into a graduation procession was a unique way to celebrate the accomplishments of Cody High School’s 2020 class, CHS principal Jeremiah Johnston said the school was looking at ways to have an event more typical of a high school graduation.
“Our intent is to hold a traditional ceremony,” Johnston said. “We’re still going into the logistics of doing it in a gymnasium versus on the football field and what that would entail based on each location.”
An outdoor ceremony held at Spike Vannoy Field would allow significantly more attendees under the current health orders, which were last renewed on April 13. An indoor ceremony would still be subject to the current orders, which would allow Sweitzer Gymnasium to fill to half-capacity, about 1,100 people.
Once the students and staff are accounted for, Johnston said that would allow for around seven guests per graduate. He also said there is the potential for those who want to bring more guests to acquire unused tickets.
“I don’t know if there’s potential to ask for a variance for that number,” he said. “We just don’t know where that’s going yet.”
Under the current health orders, masks would be required for the ceremony.
