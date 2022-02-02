A building that has sat empty for more than two years, a reminder of a shuttered business enterprise, will be vacant no longer. Gunwerks is now the owner of the former Cody Labs building at 601 Yellowstone Ave.
“Hopefully it will make us a bunch of money,” Gunwerks CEO Aaron Davidson said.
A deed transferring ownership for the property was filed last Friday at the Park County Courthouse and finalized into the record on Monday morning.
The 74,754 square-foot facility sitting on more than 14 acres offers Davidson and his company a “tech space” for high-end manufacturing, he said, an opportunity that will allow the firearms manufacturer the chance to expand its operations.
Gunwerks is currently operating out of a Forward Cody-owned facility on Blackburn Street that was built specifically for the firearms manufacturer.
Davidson said although he is not planning to move his main operations out of the Blackburn property at this time, he also wouldn’t rule it out for the future.
“The possibility certainly is there,” he said. “There are options there.”
Davidson said, other than outsourcing manufacturing from upstream vendors, all company operations are performed at the Blackburn site.
“Our long-term plan for the new space is to use it to create an entirely new division of Gunwerks manufacturing for a closely related, but not the same, product line,” he said.
Davidson said he had been eyeing the Cody Labs property for a while and pounced on it as soon as it hit the market in late 2021, getting it under contract almost immediately. Lance Bower of Canyon Real Estate was the listing agent on the property.
“It fits our plans more for the long-term, for our future prospective business that we want to have space for,” Davidson said. “It gives a tech-space and the ability to move up and still reach our goal to grow by 40%.”
John Abt, vice president and chief quality operations officer of Lannett Company, signed the deed from Pennsylvania where his company is based. Lannett ran Cody Labs, and on the deed Abt is listed as Cody Labs president.
On Monday a $1.7 million mortgage was granted to Gunwerks from First Bank of Wyoming.
In 2021, the Park County Assessor’s Office valued the entire property at $2.2 million.
There are two separate lots at the 601 Yellowstone address. The primary, industrial-zoned lot, which includes the building and parking lot to the southeast, is 546,242 square-feet with a size of 12.56 acres valued at $1.9 million. There are also four metal sheds on this property and various loading docks.
In addition, there is a secondary 1.66-acre lot at the address that contains the parking lot directly to the south of the building, valued at $310,900. This property is zoned as commercial vacant land and had at one time been planned to be used for an adjoining warehouse project that was eventually moved off-site.
On Tuesday the 2021 taxes for both properties were paid in full to the amount of $19,419.
Opportunities and moves
Davidson said although Cody Labs sold off most of the $15 million in equipment it had bought for the facility, the building still hosts a large-scale manufacturing space that could be a huge asset to his business. He said the investment will allow Gunwerks to expand its operations and if successful, it “would be the goal” to add more jobs in the future.
“Currently it’s been a struggle to find employees but hopefully that situation will improve,” he said.
Davidson said Gunwerks will likely have to perform some demolition and construction to convert the space for firearms manufacturing.
In 2016 Gunwerks moved from Burlington into Forward Cody’s light-manufacturing incubator on Lt. Childers Street off the Greybull Highway. The company expanded and added employees, and in 2018 received a state grant package to build its current facility.
The new facility was designed to allow Gunwerks to move manufacturing, office, retail and warehouse spaces from four locations into one central building. A shooting tunnel, parking lot and loading dock were included in the project. The 43,396-square-foot prefabricated building at 201 Blackburn was designed to expand incrementally.
James Klessens, Forward Cody CEO, could not be reached for comment about the Gunwerks building purchase before publication.
In late November Gunwerks filed a lawsuit against Forward Cody, alleging the economic development organization failed to follow through on its contractual agreement to provide it the kind of facility they had agreed upon, claiming “millions of dollars” of shortcomings in the building’s construction. The same day the lawsuit was filed, Gunwerks released a video on YouTube promoting its business operations and the facility. It took full ownership for building the facility in the video.
The Wyoming Business Council funded a $3 million loan and $3 million grant package to construct this manufacturing facility for the company. There is a 30-year state loan on the property that carries a 1.5% interest. The annual lease payment Gunwerks has agreed to pay Forward Cody is $154,416, which goes toward the debt service with the state. Forward Cody is leasing the property to Gunwerks until 2025 before Davidson has the option to buy.
Forward Cody worked hand-in-hand with Cody Labs throughout the years to help the business secure low-interest loans and grants. At times the parties operated so closely that Klessens often served as the unofficial spokesperson for major Cody Labs projects.
In 2015 Forward Cody built a storage warehouse for the company on County Road 2AB, which Lannett still leases from Forward Cody for $108,000 a year.
In 2019 the pharmaceutical company announced it was ending all operations in Cody and laid off its 80 employees by the fall of that year.
The former Cody Labs building on Yellowstone was constructed in 1992 and originally housed Walmart. Cody Labs moved in around the mid-2000s.
The space is 72% bigger than Gunwerks’ current facility. Davidson said one of the less serious plans he has for the new space is adding an airsoft course, a game in which participants eliminate opposing players by tagging them out with plastic projectiles shot out of mock air weapons.
“We’ll have to have an employee sign up for vacuuming them up,” he said with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.