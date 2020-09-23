Preparation for potential was a common theme expressed by those who participated at Tuesday’s bear spray giveaway run by Wyoming Game and Fish at the Stampede Rodeo Grounds.
“Hopefully you’ll never have to use it,” said Dusty Lasseter, bear wise coordinator for Game and Fish.
Powell resident Amy Heffington takes her children out hunting with her but said they are still too young to carry firearms, which is why she picked up the bear spray. She said she considers herself a “momma bear” just as much as any bear she might encounter in the woods.
“In that case it’s going to be a bad day for one of us,” she said with a laugh.
Phil Schubert said he has been seeing more and more bears in recent years.
He said he has never used bear spray in a live event but said he had to pick up some for his 12-year-old son who just passed a hunter safety course and will be going out for his first deer hunt this fall.
Joe Rogers, and his wife Christine Rogers, are antelope hunters who picked up their spray on Tuesday. Although they have not had any close encounters, they said they saw five separate bears in one day in the spring. Joe Rogers said he has seen an increase in bears the last few years and wants there hunting season for them.
Wapiti is renowned for bear activity. Resident Judge Gambill said last year he saw many bears, but some years he sees none at all.
Luke Ellsbury, wildlife biologist for Game and Fish, and Lasseter said this year has been better for bear encounters due to higher levels of food sources including moths and vegetation at the higher elevations.
Sharon Piña isn’t a hunter but hikes Carter Mountain frequently with her dog Sven. She has never seen a bear up close but did recently see a mountain lion.
“I just want to be safe,” she said.
Susie and Olaf Aagard are dedicated anglers who frequent the Sunshine Reservoir in Meeteetse.
“The bears are up there. We’re always guarded,” said Susie Aagard.
Although they always bring two firearms along with their two dogs, she said even these precautions are not enough.
Olaf Aagard said he has had quite a few “hair raising” experiences including one where a bear “huffed and puffed” at him.
Although bear spray is more commonly associated with hunting and hiking, Lasseter said it is equally important for fishing.
“Anglers are commonly using areas in the willows where bears are,” he said. “It can be hard to hear them (bears) coming.”
Mary Ann and Chet Gorski fish and deer hunt and arrived early to get their bear spray. Chet Gorski said he had one particular encounter where he came so close to a grizzly bear where they locked eyes.
“It was too close,” Chet Gorski said.
He had the good sense to slowly back away that day and the bear did roughly the same. Next time, he might not be so lucky, but at least he’ll have his bear spray.
Cars lined up nearly the entire length of the parking lot to start, but the lineup dissipated by 8:20 a.m.
One-by-one the vehicles lined up in two neatly spaced rows to receive their bear spray, pre-wrapped in a white plastic bag including bear wise informational materials, shaped not unlike a submarine sandwich.
“We’re running right through it (bear spray),” Ellsbury remarked.
Typically the event has occurred at the Cody Game and Fish check station, but due to COVID-19 concerns, occurred this time in the rodeo grounds parking lot as more of a curbside pickup-style event.
“Everything changes by 2020,” Ellsbury said.
All 100 cans were gone by around 10 a.m.
This is the fifth year the department has given licensed hunters and anglers bear spray on a first-come, first-served basis, but there was no giveaway last year.
“We got an amazing response from people,” Lasseter said.
The purpose of the giveaway is to arm those who need it most – backcountry enthusiasts, hunters and anglers.
If hunting, Lasseter recommends removing the carcass as soon as possible to reduce the risk for bear encounters.
He said he’s never had to use spray himself but there’s been a couple situations, “where I should have,” he said.
The bear spray was donated with contributions from Wyoming Outdoorsmen and the Western Bear Foundation. Lasseter said it was trickier acquiring spray this year compared to years’ past because of pepper spray being diverted to other parts of the country in response to the ongoing protests in large municipalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.