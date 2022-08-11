Park County residents preparing for next week’s primary election can find their polling place and review sample ballots on the county’s elections website. The site, located at www.parkcounty-wy.gov/county-elections, offers various information about the Tuesday, Aug. 16 primary – including campaign finance reports from local candidates and committees. According to the reports filed with the Park County Elections Office, more than $120,600 has been spent on county and municipal races so far.

