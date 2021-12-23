Northwest College announced on Thursday morning the passing of a current member of its wrestling team that occurred on Sunday. Traycee Norman, 19, died while visiting his home town in Herriman, Utah.
Norman graduated from high school in 2020 and was wrestling at 285 pounds for the Trappers as a freshman. In high school, he won the 6A Utah state title in the 220 pound class.
"Traycee was a proud member of the Trapper's wrestling team and had a bright future ahead of him," Herriman resident Matt Carman wrote on a GoFundMe page for the fallen grappler.
There will be a funeral service for Norman on Thursday in Riverton, Utah that can be viewed live at 1 p.m. on Zoom.
"Traycee lived life to the fullest and embraced new adventures with a curious and fearless spirit," according to his obituary. "He had the biggest heart and loved to wrestle and laugh with his little cousins and was his little nephew’s hero. Traycee’s contagious smile and infectious laugh touched the lives of so many and will continue to live on in the hearts of every person lucky enough to truly know him."
A GoFund me account has also been set up for Norman's family to cover his funeral expenses at gofundme.com/f/remembering-traycee-norman?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer. A total of $12,673 had been raised as of noon Thursday.
