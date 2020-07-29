The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is asking people not to plant any free, unsolicited seeds received from outside the country.
Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.
If you receive unsolicited seeds:
• Do not plant them and if they are in a sealed package, do not open the sealed package.
• Keep the seeds and packaging and contact USDA-APHIS here in Wyoming at (307) 432-7979 or Bruce.A.Shambaugh@usda.gov to get instructions on what to do next.
