Cody High School announced Friday morning it was moving Saturday's graduation inside to Sweitzer Gymnasium due to the high probability of rain and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.
The ceremony will still be at 2 p.m.
There is no limit on the number of attendees so everyone planning on attending is still welcome.
