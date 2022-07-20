Fire season in the region may be somewhat delayed due to a historically wet spring, but the recent run of days reaching the high 80s and low 90s could hasten the arrival of the season.
Park County Fire Marshal Sam Wilde said, while eight counties mostly in the eastern part of the state have put fire restrictions in place, they haven’t been needed yet in Park County. While on Wednesday, Yellowstone National Park elevated the fire danger there to high, that didn’t come with any fire restrictions.
The lack of fires in the county hasn’t prevented area residents from being exposed to wildfire smoke, which Wilde said is being brought to the region via the jet stream from Idaho and Montana blazes.
“The last couple of weeks everything has dried out, the grass is curing, everything’s becoming brown and elevated fire dangers are being posted,” he said. “If we keep getting these trends of 90-degree weather days, we’ll be looking at them. We’re still hoping for more moisture.”
Last year, which featured a similarly hot summer without the buffer of a wet spring, the county instituted a fire ban July 5.
This year, the added moisture could lead to more problems if the drying out continues, as National Weather Service meteorologist Lance VandenBoogart in Riverton had warned in the spring following one of the wettest weekends in 100 years in Cody.
“When we have these good moist systems, that helps push our fire season back,” he said in late May. “When hot and dry, things go dormant, that can cause fires earlier in the summer. On the flip side, if you have a dry summer, the grass is longer, so there’s more to burn.”
