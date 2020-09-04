Extending city services to the future Buffalo Bluff RV Park along the Belfry Highway will open Cody’s northwest entry corridor for business growth.
For that reason, city planner Todd Stowell said city staff supported Ronald and Kelly Hunt’s application to annex 13.42-acres at 137 Belfry Highway that includes their home and future campground.
The city P&Z board approved the Hunt’s preliminary site plans for Buffalo Bluff on July 14, including changes made to better manage traffic once RVs turn onto the private property.
The Hunts plan to develop in two phases. Phase 1 includes 43-45 units plus an office, shower-bath and laundry room.
“This is an opportunity to extend the entryway to the community past the Road 2AB industrial area and demonstrate how it can be done right,” Stowell said in a summary report.
As available land for growth inside city limits becomes scarce, the city can ensure infrastructure fits with city standards from the start by bringing undeveloped land into city limits, he said.
Cody City Council members approved the annexation request unanimously on three ordinance readings. The action moves Cody’s former northwest city limits past the North Cody Industrial Park at County Road 2AB and closer to County Road 2ABN at the Northern Gardens turnoff.
In a related but separate action, the council designated the Hunts’ property as a D-2 General Business zone.
County P&Z
The Hunts first submitted site plans to the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission.
They asked permission to build a 78-space RV park in the county’s General Rural 5-acre zoning district.
A Nov. 19, 2019, public hearing for a special use permit was continued on Dec. 17. When it became clear the better path was to hook up to city sewer, they approached the city about annexation. But traffic safety concerns expressed at the county hearing followed the project to City Hall.
Traffic dangers
WYO 120 North consists of three 12-foot-wide traffic lanes with a 35 mph speed limit: One is for southbound traffic and two are for northbound travelers.
The Hunts’ Buffalo Bluff RV Park is west of WYO 120 and north of the Road 2AB intersection. The entrance falls in an area where drivers leaving Cody are anticipating an increase in speed limit from 35-to-70 mph as they climb the hill past the Belfry Bridge and two lanes for traffic headed out of Cody merge into one.
At public meetings, neighbors shared concerns about potential traffic dangers.
Tilden Trail outside city limits is west of the Hunt property past the Game and Fish future building site.
Speaking at a public hearing in Council Chambers, Joe Tilden, Park County commissioner and a neighboring property owner, shared his view.
“I’m not necessarily opposed to the annexation, and I’m definitely not opposed to an RV park,” he said.
Tilden was, however, concerned large RVs going in and out of the park and onto WYO 120 would pose a safety hazard, especially as north-bound drivers reach the top of the blind hill with a curve while accelerating.
“If you can somewhat mitigate the danger involved, I would have no problem with it,” Tilden said.
Before the meeting, Tilden had shared his concern about traffic-caused casualties in writing, noting a fear of congestion with the future G&F building, commercial traffic on Road 2ABN that leads to Northern Gardens, and access to a gravel pit.
“People will be hurt,” he wrote.
At city meetings, Powell attorney Joseph Darrah, representing Trailcreek Partners, said given the speed transition, his clients too objected to the RV park due to safety issues that could cause dangerous traffic accidents.
Another fear is the potential for vehicles to stack up on the highway as drivers wait to turn into the RV park, a danger compounded by drivers unfamiliar with the turnoff location.
“They’re not against development at all,” Darrah said of his clients. “But they want to make sure it’s the right fit for the neighborhood.”
State approach
Stowell deferred access issues to state transportation officials.
“It’s WYDOT’s permit,” he said.
Months before the issue was discussed at city meetings, the Wyoming Department of Transportation had assessed traffic safety and issued commercial approach permits for the Buffalo Bluff and Game and Fish lots.
In a September 2019 letter, Kimberly Banathy, a WYDOT traffic engineer, said a commercial access permit had been issued for the Hunts’ property. She said access off the highway with a 35 mph speed limit is acceptable, noting the RV park will have a dedicated entrance lane and separate exit lane.
The letter said the entrance road shown on the preliminary site plan would provide line-up space sufficient to hold more than 20 RVs on the Hunt property as people wait to check in. This would avoid spillover onto the highway.
When asked to reconsider, in December, WYDOT district traffic engineer Jack Hoffman said spacing, sight distance, traffic impacts and safety were all evaluated based off established WYDOT policies.
“There are no compelling reasons to reconsider the permit,” Hoffman wrote.
“Using 78 camper spaces (phases 1-2), determined sight distance to the south is adequate for vehicles traveling up to 55 mph,” the letter says. “Sight distance to the north meets all requirements for the location as well.”
He added the estimated 21 peak morning and 32 peak evening trips for an RV park with 78 occupied sites are well below the 50 trip per hour threshold needed for a traffic impact study.
“In addition, the presence of two northbound lanes at the access location will provide additional capacity for the left turn movement,” he wrote. “Right turn lane warrants were evaluated for speeds at 45 mph and were not warranted.”
Site plan safety
The highway turning lane is also within the state’s jurisdiction. But the City of Cody can address traffic safety once vehicles leave the highway and are on private property.
“When we get to the site plan review, it’s something we will need to look closely at,” Stowell said during the annexation and zoning approval process.
Stowell said city staff had shared concerns with WYDOT about traffic dangers at the entrance and those posed by the Hunts’ residential driveway that runs beside the RV driveway starting at the approach.
“We believe it would cause confusion or hesitation for vehicles pulling into the property, which could disrupt other vehicles on the highway,” he said.
To resolve the dual driveway issue, city staff proposed combining access to the Hunts’ residence and RV park by creating one entrance road under their timber archway. RVs could pull onto a single road as they exit the highway. The choice between taking the Hunts’ residential driveway or the one-way RV park road is made farther down the drive. Vehicles will leave using a designated, one-way exit.
A visual barrier of concrete curb and valley gutter on the highway north radius should be adequate to avoid driver confusion, Stowell said. In addition, transportation officials have agreed to shift the approach and widen it to 40-feet.
RV line-up
Speaking at the public hearing, Kelly Hunt said, “We want to be safe.”
She said the Buffalo Bluff RV Park office will sit 100 feet down the private drive from the highway access point under the timber archway. The Hunts will have software that allows customers to check in without stopping.
Signage alerting drivers headed out of Cody that the RV park is the next left turn is another way they plan to assist drivers.
“So hopefully people will notice that and slow down,” Kelly Hunt said.
